One of the most underrated footballers today. A player who has spent almost a decade exceeding 15 goals per season. We are talking about Olivier Giroud; the new top scorer in the history of the French team.
The Milan player has always been criticized for not reaching stratospheric goalscoring figures, but few people have stopped to observe all that he is capable of contributing to a team with his movements, unchecking, turns or shots. We are really talking about a footballer who is already history of the French team for having surpassed Thierry Henry reaching 52 goals with the elastic bleu.
Against Australia he scored the two goals with which he equaled the Arsenal star, but needed one more to establish himself as the French team’s all-time top scorer.
He was not very successful in front of goal in the match against Denmark, so he was planted in today’s match one goal away from achieving one of the great milestones that every striker seeks, to be the top scorer for your country’s team.
Poland began the game applying unprecedented pressure, but after 40 minutes in which the French were unable to break down the Polish wall, a filtered pass from Kylian Mbappé left the Milan striker alone, who did not hesitate to cross the ball. to finish stroking the net.
With the record already in his possession, Olivier will try to continue helping his team to become the first team capable of defending the title consecutively in a world championship.
