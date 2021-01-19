Olivier Gervoise Electrical technician and elected CGT at CSE Île-de-France Est

“

No to Hercule-Clamadieu ”. In front of the banner stuck to the entrance to the source station of Romainville (Seine-Saint-Denis), Olivier is participating this Friday in an action with a dozen fellow Cégétistes. In sight: the dismantling of EDF and its subsidiary Enedis (network manager). For twenty-seven years, perched on nacelles or buried in the bowels of the Earth, the electrical technician has restored the current. From low voltage to 20,000 volts, this son of an EDF agent, based in Villeneuve-le-Roi (Val-de-Marne), talks about his job with panache: “I love what I do, he shouts, this what I like the most is the service to the public. That we take 12,000 people out of the dark, that we help out individuals at 2 am, it’s gratifying. We respect the user. “ But, with half of the jobs lost in his sector in twelve years and a majority of interventions now outsourced during the day, Olivier does not feel that he is fully exercising his mission when he is on call, i.e. week by month.

This know-how acquired over the decades, the child of the seraglio fears that it will disappear as quickly as a spark. “We no longer have time to train young people. They arrive on the field without having the time to really practice ”, he regrets. For the forties, this transmission is part of the DNA of the profession. Just like solidarity on the scale of the territory. If he proudly cites his participation in the Rapid Intervention Forces, which reestablish the lines after the bad weather, for the elected CGT at the CSE Île-de-France, the state of degradation of the network is on the other hand heartbreaking : “There are big maintenance problems, non-existent maintenance. Temporary cables that last five years without being replaced. We also have a 20,000 volt station out of service since 2012: you have to hit it with a mass to close the switch. There is no follow-up. We have the impression that the company has given up ”, he believes.

After the change of EDF status under the presidency of Nicolas Sarkozy, the Hercules project would seal the division of the electrician into three units. One of them, “Green EDF” including Enedis and green energies, would thus see its capital open up to 35%. “It’s an outright boning. Society already sees only numbers. We embody other values, it’s up to us to defend them! “ launches the activist, determined to bypass the project.