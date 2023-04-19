Olivier Dubois has taken the reins of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) for Mexico and Central America in a year when there has been an alarming increase in migrants who aspire to reach the United States, with a 43% increase in migrants who reside in instances in Mexico and 974% of those who have registered their entry to Honduras. This flow of people who cross Central America and Mexico find themselves in a difficult situation, which includes violence from criminal groups, kidnappings, extortion and forced disappearances. In addition, the Mexican authorities have militarized the borders and maintain a heavy-handed policy that has generated unfortunate scenes such as the violent persecution by the military of migrants at the borders or horrific events such as the fire in a detention center in Ciudad Juárez, where 40 died. burned migrants. Dubois (Liège, Belgium, 52 years old) assures in this interview that the ICRC maintains an active dialogue with the Mexican immigration authorities to achieve changes that guarantee more humane treatment for migrants. “What is urgent is that this authority have training, have equipment, have clear orders in terms of the use of force to avoid the risk of abuse,” he affirms.

Ask. How does the Committee face a situation as tragic as the one that has occurred in Ciudad Juárez, with the death of these 40 migrants burned?

Answer. We offered our support to the authorities and they asked us for about 50 bags to protect the corpses of the victims in a dignified manner before repatriation to their places of origin. We were in contact with relatives of the deceased and we supported them with psychosocial support and facilitating contact with the corresponding authorities a little. In this case, we can say that there was good coordination between Mexico and the countries of origin to provide the information and make a quick repatriation and quick identification of the dead.

Q. These migrants were detained without being able to point to any type of crime and were locked up in those cells. How do you rate the use of force by the authorities against migrants?

R. The immigration issue is quite complicated and there are different ways to deal with it. What we do is visit those immigration stations and have the chance to see the conditions inside those places and also have this dialogue with the authorities to ensure treatment with dignity and respect. The position of the International Committee is that the deprivation of liberty of migrants for being migrants, without being recognized as the perpetrators of crimes, should be something exceptional. And what we can see now, after this tragedy, is that there is a debate that can be healthy about the use of deprivation of liberty for migrants.

Q. It seems that the Mexican authorities have an interest in criminalizing migrants in Mexico.

R. I can’t say that in that clear way. What seems important to me is to open all possibilities to ensure that migrants are not seen as criminals, that they can have dignity and security and also opportunities. And it is not so easy, because the number of people who arrived in Mexico grew a lot last year, including those who arrived irregularly. And what complicates the matter now is that there is a diversification of profiles of countries of origin.

Q. You mention that part of the work that the Committee does is to see the conditions of these places where the migrants are detained, what conclusion do you draw? Do they have humanitarian conditions to receive migrants?

R. Our body does not make public assessments, public complaints, when there is a condition that is not in accordance with international humanitarian standards. The way in which we work is to have this space to access places of detention, whether for migrants or other people deprived of liberty. It’s a privilege. And then we take advantage of that privileged person to have a direct discussion with those people and then maintain a dialogue with the authorities in charge. It is not a discussion only to emphasize bad practices, but also good practices that should be reproduced, disseminated within the institutions, because it is a challenge.

Olivier Dubois, head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) delegation for Mexico and Central America, in Mexico City, on April 14, 2023. Gladys Serrano

Q. But have they been able to verify that the minimum requirements are met to guarantee a decent stay for these migrants in these places?

R. The idea is not to qualify and say whether or not it meets these types of requirements, but rather to be able to say yes, that the authorities offer us that space. I think about the feedback we have had. They thank us for proposing solutions and also giving them the chance to react. The world is not perfect, but what we find is a willingness to listen to ourselves and to react to our observations.

Q. What measures should immigration authorities take to prevent tragedies like the one in Ciudad Juárez from occurring?

R. The most basic thing is to review the security protocols, reaction in case of emergency within these places. And then there must be a reflection on how Mexico and other countries such as those of Central America should adapt to the different changes in the migratory situation. An issue that seems important to us is to continue to clearly inform all migrants about the possibility of having access to services, of learning about immigration procedures in this country or in the United States. Many want to have the information quickly, because 2020 was a year of changes in migration policies, procedures, and there is a lot of misinformation, which really prevents migrants from making good decisions. They leave you in uncertainty.

Q. Is the Committee concerned about the fact that the issue of migration has been militarized? In other words, we have seen an enormous deployment of the National Guard to limit the entry of migrants into Mexico.

R. What is important to remember here is that whatever the authority deployed, what is urgent is that this authority has training, has equipment, has clear orders in terms of the use of force to avoid the risk of abuse. The important issue is to take all measures to safeguard dignity and have a use of force that is aligned with international standards.

Q. A few years ago the head of the Committee’s mission was expelled from Nicaragua without the Nicaraguan government giving any explanations. What is the relationship you have at this moment with the Government of Nicaragua?

R. We are still there. We have a colleague who does her job. We have visited penitentiary centers and we have trained officials on the subject of rules, ways of treating prisoners. We also support the Nicaraguan Red Cross in carrying out its work. In this sense, we had the chance to directly support them when the hurricane hit. Julia last year. We have an agreement to enter penal centers and at the same time we ensure a more confidential space for dialogue with the authorities. That is why we do not communicate so much about the matter, because we think so, that we should favor this confidential dialogue to achieve some changes.

Q. Have you been able to negotiate the return of a representative of the Committee to Managua?

R. There is a manager who is present, who has been able to continue working since last year. On the other hand, I went to Nicaragua twice and I will probably go again because it is necessary to have a dialogue with the authorities and continue the work.

Q. The Government of Nicaragua released more than 200 people who were considered political prisoners. The opposition assures that there are still at least thirty people detained, which they consider political prisoners. Have you been able to access them, have you been able to speak, have you seen the conditions in which these people are?

R. It does not seem to me my role now to talk about particular cases, but rather to highlight the fact that we have had the opportunity to visit different prisons and have this private conversation with 108 people. Of course, what we are looking for is to also talk to people who have vulnerabilities, but I am not going to go into this detail of personal cases.

