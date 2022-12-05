olivie blake has quickly become one of the most popular authors of the moment among the fantastic of the fantasy genre, with her acclaimed novel titled “The Atlas Six.” The author appeared at the Guadalajara International Book Fair and caught up with Debate in a phone call, to share a bit about his creative process behind the compelling story.

mysteries and secrets

In “The Atlas Six” Readers are invited to become part of the magical Alexandrian Society, a secret organization that has existed for centuries and is dedicated to recruiting the world’s greatest minds. Now six powerful young men must fight tooth and nail for their place among the elite.

When reading the novel it is impossible not to be captivated by the fascinating, dark and intriguing world that the author presents.

“I really wanted to write about complicated people, with ambiguous moralities that were not all good and all bad. I also wanted to talk about important things like the ethics of living in a world where it is impossible to be ethical, how power can corrupt us and knowledge can be stolen”, shared the author.

The six protagonists of the story are highly complex individuals, coming from very different cultural and socioeconomic backgrounds but who are forced to work side by side.

“The dynamics between the characters are the best part of any book and I thoroughly enjoyed creating these six very different yet very similar people, who have very similar motivations, fears and insecurities. I just wanted to put them in the same room to see them explode,” Blake said.

The second installment of the saga, titled “The Atlas Paradox”, was released in October of this year and is expected to reach Mexican bookstores soon. The author revealed that she is currently working on the third and final book of the trilogy.

“We hope to release it in early 2024, I am aware that it is the grand finale of the story so it will be very emotional to bring all the characters together in one last amazing adventure.”