Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles were seen walking hand in hand at a friend’s wedding last weekend which raised suspicions that something was happening between them. Hours later, friends of both confirmed the relationship of the couple who recently worked together on the film Don’t Worry Darling, starring Styles and directed by Wilde. “They were in Montecito, California this weekend for a wedding. They seemed very happy. They have been dating for a few weeks, ”they reported.

In the photos obtained by Page SixWilde is seen in a floor-length flowered suit arriving at the wedding as he holds the hand of Styles, who wears an all-black fitted suit paired with a white button-down shirt. Both actors wear masks. Hours later, Wilde, 36, and Styles, 26, were seen at their Los Angeles home with luggage in tow. This new couple goes public weeks after it emerged that Wilde and her longtime boyfriend Jason Sudeikis had split in early 2020. The two share their 6-year-old son Otis and 4-year-old daughter Daisy. They started dating in November 2011 and Sudeikis proposed shortly after the holidays. in 2012.

Wilde and Styles spent time together during the fall while filming Don’t Worry Darling in Los Angeles. Wilde does double duty in the film, which he also co-stars in. Set in the 1950s, it stars Florence Pugh as a housewife who discovers an unsettling truth while living in an isolated community in California. Styles plays her character’s husband.

The ex of One Direction entered the cast of the film replacing Shia LaBeouf, who had left the production due to alleged scheduling problems, although it later came to light that it had actually been a dismissal for “conflictive behavior” of the former Disney star. Filming of Don’t Worry Darling had to be interrupted last November due to a case of covid in the team.

In Styles’ recent cover story for the December issue of Vogue , Wilde explained why she was excited that the singer of Watermelon sugar was in his movie. “When we found out we officially had Harry in the movie we did a little victory dance because we knew he appreciates fashion and style,” Wilde said. “For me, it’s very modern,” he added, “and I hope that this trustworthy mark as a man that Harry has, truly devoid of any trace of toxic masculinity, is indicative of his generation and therefore the future of the world. I think he is defending that in many ways. It is extraordinary to see someone in his position redefining what it can mean to be a confident man. “

Who once was the lead singer of the male musical band One Direction is today a successful soloist who sells millions of records, fills stadiums, stars in film. According The Sun, the Briton has accumulated 50 million pounds (about 55 million euros at the exchange rate) more in his three years as a soloist than during the five years he was part of the boyband. The latest figures from Erskine Records, which tracks the proceeds of its music sales, show it has assets of 24.7 million pounds. He has also raised 21.8 million pounds more for acting, through Erskine Touring “, explained the British newspaper that adds” other assets worth 3.4 million pounds in his company HSA Publishing. ” A figure that only takes into account his musical career, but to which it would be necessary to add his earnings as an actor in the film Dunkirk, directed by Christopher Nolan in 2017; as an executive producer on the comedy Happy together, the series inspired by his own life; the profits from his latest album, Fine line and his collaboration with Gucci, which earned him 10 million euros as an ambassador for the firm.

Wilde, who chose the last name in honor of the Irish writer – the real one is Cockburn – was only 24 years old when he first donned his doctor’s coat. His physical attractiveness played an important part when it came to landing roles, in a handful of movies or in the teen series The OC, usually left over with sexual charge. It was also exhibited by internist Remy Hadley, known to Dr. House and millions of viewers as Thirteen. Her incorporation into the fourth season of medical fiction made her an international star and consolidated her position as an erotic icon. Rated in 2009 as the sexiest woman alive by the magazine Maxim, had the opportunity to star in big-budget films such as Tron: Legacy and Cowboys & Aliens, but confesses that Hollywood made her feel “exploited.” “I became desensitized to the fact that every meeting I went to – with men and women – was to be judged on my appearance. All the actors deal with this and it is exhausting ”.

She is now one of the visible faces of the Time’s Up organization and served as a speaker at the Women’s March held in Los Angeles in January 2018 to demand equal rights and censor the macho policies of Donald Trump. “This is a winnable fight, but we need all of us to work together to make it happen,” he said. He was also an active part of the electoral campaigns of Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. Commitment runs in the family. Wilde is the second daughter of two renowned journalists. His father is the editor of the magazine Harper’s and her mother, a war reporter who ran unsuccessfully last year as the Democratic candidate for the US House of Representatives.