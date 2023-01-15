Guadalajara, Jalisco.- What do you mean, Olivia? The Mexican Ximena Navarrete it was presented under another name in miss Universe.

It was during the transmission of the contestwhere when presenting it, they changed the name a Olivia Quido.

The error did not wait on social networks, because at that moment they became trend On twitter.

“Oh how are they going to confuse XIMENA NAVARRETE with Olivia Quido”, users commented.

It was a production error on the headband of their names, which was not forgiven by users on social networks.

Ximena Navarrete is the second Mexican in becoming Miss Universe in the year 2010.

The Jalisco was part of the jury during the contest of Miss Universe 2023where she was confused with Olivia Quido.

Olivia Quidois a Filipino and American businesswomanwho created a skincare product line or skin care called Skin Med Spa.

Despite the fact that it could be considered a minor error, the audience remembered that it was witnessed in more than 190 countries, where they follow the broadcast of the contest.

For a while it was rumored that Olivia was the new owner of Miss Universe, it was only confirmed that she is very close to the organization.