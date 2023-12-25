Curious to know what millionaires wear around the house? Just take a look in Olivia Von Halle's store, which is like looking through one of those very expensive locks. This British designer sells what could be defined as the Rolls Royce of pajamas: opulent silk loungewear, which can cost more than a thousand euros. Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna and Angelina Jolie are some of her clients and, every Christmas, David Beckham gives one of these pajamas to his wife Victoria.

It all started in the late 2000s, when Von Halle lived in Shanghai. “At that time very short and fitted clothes were in fashion. After leaving we continued the party at home. At those times I wanted to take off those tight dresses to smoke and drink gin and tonics. Then I realized that I wanted to dress differently, sexy in a modern way and wrapped in silk,” he tells EL PAÍS from London. Since he couldn't find anything that fit what he was looking for, he decided to order some pajamas from a local tailor. Soon he started taking them out of the house, to his 25th birthday party and even to take the dog. The others began to look at the pieces and send him his measurements so that he could order copies. The couturier could not take on the enormous list of orders and recommended Von Halle look for a factory. “He gave me the idea, really,” admits the designer. However, it was her experience as a fashion trend analyst that made her identify a good market niche. “I noticed that for each clothing category there is a leading brand. Burberry is for trench coats, for example, but there were none for pajamas,” she explains.

More information

The firm was founded in 2011, and grew in a slow and traditional way. In a time when there were hardly any social networks and the marketing Digital was underdeveloped, it attracted a loyal audience thanks to the word-of-mouth system. “We usually send gifts to well-known people, but we have never paid someone to carry the brand. Generally, it is the celebrities themselves who buy directly on the web. It is true that the big push for us came when those public profiles began to share on social networks how they were preparing for big events like the Oscars or the Met Gala, and they began to show our pajamas. Before, it was not known what famous people wore behind closed doors. Hence, many people also began to share on networks how they prepare for their wedding or specific dates,” she elaborates.

In recent times, as the cost of living has increased, the brand has been losing middle-income customers, who saved up to buy Von Halle pajamas or received them on special occasions as gifts from their group of friends. Instead, he has been gaining followers with high purchasing power. “These are people who belong to that 1% of the population, or I would say even the 0.1%, who wear our pajamas every day and distribute them throughout their different homes,” Von Halle reveals.

Olivia Von Halle's clothes began to become popular thanks to videos in which celebrities show how they get ready to attend events such as the Oscars or the Met Gala. Olivia Von Halle

With her designs, which include slippers, bathrobes and stylish tracksuits, there's no doubt that Von Halle has redefined the way wealthy women make themselves comfortable. “We like the idea of ​​designing with the idea of ​​receiving at home. When you're a hostess, you feel a little ridiculous getting all dressed up, but these pajamas are comfortable, pair well with accessories and jewelry, and allow you to move around to finalize preparations. Plus, they can be washed. I put them in the washing machine and my team puts their hands on their heads. The issue is that you have to use a special soap.”

Olivia Von Halle now has a store in Sloane Square, London's golden mile, where she lives with her husband, Hugo, the brand's director of finance and operations, and their three children. For its founder, the key to the brand is attention to detail. All of the brand's labels are made of silk and it has eliminated plastic in both products and packaging so that the result is as natural as possible. “From my point of view, luxury means generosity. I don't want to compromise quality to make more profit. For the PureCash line [un juego de palabras entre cash, dinero en inglés y la cachemira, ya que los precios rozan los 3.000 euros], we use the best cashmere on the market. If I added 30% wool, we could continue selling for that amount, and we would make more profits, but we prefer not to give in. “It always surprises me that other brands lower the quality, but sell at equally high prices.”

Campaign image of the PureCash line, a play on words between 'cash', money in English and cashmere, where prices are close to 3,000 euros. Courtesy Olivia Von Halle

Von Halle speaks with EL PAÍS after reporting on a hearty British breakfast, since the night before he was celebrating. “In my group of friends we decided that these holidays we should reserve time for ourselves, so we met to eat and we determined that whoever left first would pay the bill. In the end, we were all there until one in the morning.” He is especially excited to talk to a Spanish media outlet, since since the sixties his family has had a house in a town in the Aragonese Pyrenees. “It is a very special place for me. For several summers I worked in the town supermarket, at the delicatessen counter, I cut a lot of sausages. I also helped out in the cafeteria, from early in the morning we served coffee with liqueur,” he recalls with a laugh.

In the luxury environment, where everything is usually taken very seriously, she, however, leads the brand with a light and fun spirit. “In London we have sent gifts to homes accompanied by a pianist and wonderful waiters who serve champagne.” For those who ask him what the future of the brand is, Von Halle is clear: “We want to stay focused, which is what is really difficult. Without external investors, we have enough freedom not to grow without reason,” she says. “We decided that our pajamas would be the best in the world: we want to do just one thing, but do it well.”