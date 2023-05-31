Before delving into the world of social violence and its effects, Olivia Teroba (Tlaxcala, 35 years old) was a voracious reader of fantastic literature. Her grandfather’s library was full of economics and history books, but one of her aunts took her hand and said: “Look, you are going to like these”. She was eight years old and had just come across the universe of The Lord of the rings. “From there I have the memory that one can approach literature for what feels closest,” Teroba tells EL PAÍS on a Monday morning in a cafeteria in Mexico City.

That game of distances between what she feels close or far has been with her ever since and has made her understand writing as a dialogue. Maybe that’s why her prose is clean, direct and close, like two friends talking over coffee. Author of story books Breathe underwater (Paradise Lost, 2021) and small manifestations of light (Dharma Books, 2022), his work has revolved mainly around fictional narrative. Now, however, he is reissuing his first nonfiction book, A safe place (Sexto Piso, 2023), winner of the 2018 Emmanuel Carballo Essay Award, convened by his home state.

Divided into 11 short texts, the book updates the notion of what Virginia Woolf then called a room of one’s own. Based on her personal experiences and the readings that have marked her life, the author wonders what else a working-class writer needs to write, in addition to a space in which to develop her creativity, and how the different physical or symbolic violence they determine the way in which she relates to herself and her writing. On the horizon, the search for a friendlier environment in which to live and narrate life.

Ask. Is the safe place built as a shelter isolated from others or based on personal relationships?

Answer. I believe that relationships with others are very important. In the last essays, he considers how this contact can occur, when sometimes the first thing we encounter are obstacles. Sometimes, the very way of saying or understanding what we ourselves feel makes communication with other people difficult.

Q. Words can be a communication bridge, but also a barrier.

R. Clear. It is that language has many limitations, and it is precisely to be exploring these slips between words that allows us to find communication with other people.

Q. When she talks about insecurity, she mentions two dimensions: an external one, which has to do with the brutal violence that exists in Mexico, and an internal one, which has to do with discomfort with oneself, with one’s own body. How do these two dimensions affect writing?

R. I think it’s part of a macho, patriarchal structure that we live in, and therefore it’s reflected in a lot of other people’s writing. It implies questioning our environment, trying to understand why we live like this and how we can create another way of doing it. I think it is very, very present in my writing and I think I wanted to show how patriarchy has effects on many levels, how everything is linked.

Q. Violence, space, money. Is it mainly women who talk about material conditions or is it something more generational?

R. I think it’s both, both generational and gender. There are many questions I ask myself about how to write. Okay, we need a room of our own, as Virginia Woolf says, but we also need a fairly secure environment. And I wonder how we can find time if we have to work so much, where we can afford the leisure that gives rise to writing. Because writing has a lot to do with imagining, with having aesthetic experiences, with the walk.

Q. How do you combine the idea that writing is born from leisure when it comes to turning it into a form of work? How does the relationship work in that list?

R. Let’s say they are stages of the same process. I try to be attentive to what arouses my curiosity or what motivates my enthusiasm. But, on the other hand, there is a very physical moment, which is when you are sitting in front of the keyboard, and that must also be taken into account, how writing implies work, and therefore deserves fair compensation.

Q. The postures, the ailments… Do bodies matter when writing?

R. For me the relationship between the body and writing is very important, and right in an essay that I am writing right now I am considering how much my relationship with my body has determined my writing over time, because much of it has been very sedentary , For example. But also my state of mind is closely related. And there is another question that has to do with to what extent our bodies can live with a certain well-being in this capitalist system.

Q. Is writing a form of resistance against the system?

R. Yes, I believe that writing is a form of resistance, and that it is also a way of giving space to our thinking, to our identity.

Teroba in the Roma neighborhood on May 22, 2023. Aggi Garduño

Q. In the book, she rejects the pigeonholing of literature made by women or men, but reflects on the fact that one writes from where one is. Where does he write from?

R. I write as a woman, but also from the periphery. I have been in Mexico City for a long time, but I grew up in a city [Tlaxcala] which is already the periphery of the city and, as such, has certain problems. Growing up there greatly influenced my writing, even my way of reading, of approaching books.

Q. In what way did it influence?

R. Above all because of the little access there is to reading and books. And also because of the way they look. Cultural capital is seen as a form of prestige, of being better than others. That sometimes made me walk away from the readings. From a very young age I was discriminating those that repelled me and others that approached me.

Q. One of the authors who approached her was Elena Garro. Where does her obsession with her come from?

R. In fact, I think I’m still obsessed with Elena Garro. [ríe]. This is one of the places the book started from. I had been writing short stories for quite some time and they just didn’t convince me. I began to realize that many of the references I had were somewhat distant and that is why I felt dissatisfied. I was looking for female representation in places where there were none or where they were highly skewed. I tried to open this panorama and I found her. Then I also wondered why I hadn’t read it before.

Q. In the book, she denounces that the treatment women writers receive suggests that they appear by spontaneous generation, as if they did not belong to a literary tradition. Is rebuilding that genealogy a form of friendship between generations?

R. I think it’s a form of friendship and, as such, it can’t be simplified in the sense of agreeing with everyone or that we’re all going to be friends, but understanding each other as the complex people we are. For example, regarding the figure of Elena Garro, there are many positions with which I disagree, but even so, I understand her value as a writer and her influence on my narrative. When building a genealogy, literature is also thought in a more complex way.

Q. What role has female friendship played in your life?

R. It has been very comforting to find a community of writers and friends with whom I can talk about common problems in the way we experience the world. It has even boosted my writing. In fact, I have a friend that we meet to write twice a week on zoom, and we don’t talk much, but we write facing each other and I think this image is very beautiful.

Q. This breaks with the idea that writing is a solitary exercise, withdrawing into oneself.

R. Yes, and I think it’s also very useful, because sometimes that distraction, these soliloquies, can be very tiring. [ríe]. Being stuck there, locked up, can be a bit tiring for you too, and only our own voice resonates.

Q. There is a boom in non-fiction writing, especially written by women. Not only because of what is being written now but also because of the texts that are being recovered. What do you think it is due to?

R. I think it’s because literature is always looking to break the rules and break the limits. And one of the limits was thinking that our own experiences were not literary or that they could not have a space in public discourse.

The author of ‘A safe place’, Olivia Teroba, in Mexico City. Aggi Garduño

Q. This is the first time he has written directly from the self. How has it been to face it without the screen of fiction?

R. Well, at first it was complicated, even from writing. Sometimes one is writing and says: “But do I want people to know about this?” So what I did was try not to think about others while writing. But I did think about the others when I was editing the book, and I thought: “This information is necessary, can I delete something?”

Q. How did it impact your environment?

R. There was a little family crisis when the book came out, really. And there I also learned a lot about autofiction. There were reactions that made me think that it would have been better to talk about it before it was published [ríe]. I will try to do it with my next books. But this little crisis resulted in a lot of positive conversations. There was even a family joke: “I still haven’t had my conversation with Oli because of her book” [ríe].

Q. Are you going to return to fiction or are you going to continue exploring that part?

R. I have an autobiographical novel project that has to do with your previous question, about how we are building identity from memories, and my intention is to contrast points of view with them about shared events. And I have a novel based on the life of Elena Garro, which is totally fiction and for which I have a writing grant now. That’s why the other project is a bit stopped. I’m more focused on fiction these days, really.

Q. To take a break from herself.

R. Yes Yes of course. That’s what happens to me a lot. Restlessness is waking me up with a new project and another new project, but I try to take everything calmly.

