When Olivia Rodrigo woke up one morning in January 2021 to the news that her first single, the dramatic “Drivers License,” had rocketed to number one, she knew “nothing would ever be the same again.”, said. One day she was a Disney actress with a powerful voice, and the next she was the up-and-coming voice of her generation—all while she was still a high school senior living with her parents, and largely under Covid restrictions.

“Sour” (Amargo), the album Rodrigo released that May with songwriting credits on all 11 songs, achieved four times platinum status; two of his themes, the bona fide phenomenon “Drivers License” and the sarcastic “Good 4 U” crossed that threshold six times. She was feted by Alanis Morissette and Gwen Stefani, and performed duets with Billy Joel and Avril Lavigne. At the 2022 Grammys, three of her seven nominations turned into wins, including Best New Artist.

Undertaking your maiden tour? Watching the tabloids chart his romantic history? None of it was easy. But putting together a follow-up to a great debut is a more than difficult test, and Rodrigo felt the pressure. In the end, he turned to the advice he had received from an idol, Jack White.

“The first time I met him, he wrote me this letter saying, ‘Your only job is to write music that you’d like to hear on the radio.’”he recounted while having dinner. She paused. “I mean, writing songs that you’d like to hear on the radio is actually very difficult.”

Young women in pop face a lot of pressures: to look a certain way, to compete with each other, to be role models, to project acceptable emotions. So it’s notable that Rodrigo has largely opted out. In “Guts,” released this month, she’s just a rock star.

The album’s mix of energy reflects Rodrigo’s tastes. He loves women who rage, songwriters who aren’t afraid to expose his inner fears, and artists who make his politics clear.

“Brutal,” the last song he wrote for “Sour” with Daniel Nigro, who has become his creative partner, is a punk look (“I’m not cool and I’m not smart/And I can’t even park myself on drums”) that she became the opening song on her Sour Tour.

“It was very intense when we were rehearsing it,” she said of her live band, which is made up entirely of women or non-binary people. “I remember tears welling up in my eyes and I thought: this is very powerful. This is what I wanted to see as a kid browsing YouTube when I was 14 years old.

When Rodrigo was that age, she was working as an actress and starring in two Disney television shows — “Bizaardvark” and later “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” — that garnered her national attention.

While most of today’s pop is done by committee, she works almost exclusively with Nigro, former frontman of the emo band As Tall as Lions.

On what she called “a very momentous and fortuitous day, the day before the world went into lockdown” in March 2020, her music career officially took off. In the morning, Rodrigo met with the major label he would later sign to (Geffen) after they assured her they were investing in her as a songwriter, not a potential star. In the afternoon she had her first meeting with Nigro.

He had seen a raw demo that Rodrigo posted on Instagram of “Happier”, which would end in “Sour”, and was impressed. It was the first song the duo tackled when they were able to work in person after the Covid restrictions ended.

When she came up with the beginnings of “Drivers License” not long after, “I think she started to feel really confident,” Nigro said. By the time they recorded “Brutal,” with its barrage of crunching guitars, I could see where she was headed.

Although Rodrigo works between genres, “Guts” leans towards rock. He said that “I’ve always loved rock music and always wanted to find a way to make it feel like me, and make it feel feminine and still tell a story and have something to say that’s vulnerable and intimate.”

Some of the most potent moments on the new album have to do with their internal battles for early success. “Making the Bed”, about coming to terms with his own decisions, arose when Rodrigo lamented that he would never have a normal childhood.

“I was very scared and struggling with having this image of being a precocious child, and wondering if people would still like music” when she matured, she said.

CARYN GANZ. THE NEW YORK TIMES