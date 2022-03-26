the young artist Olivia Rodrigo He has just released “Driving home 2 u” on the Disney + platform and his documentary has brought many surprises for his fans, among those two new songs never heard before.

Olivia Rodrigo premieres documentary film about her album “Sour”. Photo: Disney Plus.

“Driving home 2u” narrates the journey of the 19-year-old singer, from being just a student with a unique talent to hearing her songs on all the radio stations nationally and internationally.

“sour”his first album, has hits like “Drivers license”, “Good 4 U”, “Brutal”, “Favorite crime” and more. In “Driving home 2 u” she tells what it was like for her to make each song and what meaning it has in her life. In addition, to see her day to day at her home, her studio and her concerts.

Olivia Rodrigo played Nini in the series “High school musical: the musical”. Photo: Disney Plus

As we mentioned at the beginning, Olivia Rodrigo has surprised her fans with the release of two songs: “Crying in the parking lot” and “Baby is you”.

“Crying in the parking lot”

This is the first song that is heard in the middle of the documentary “Driving home 2 u”, when Olivia Rodrigo is in the studio with her producer Dan Nigro. Everything would indicate that “Crying in the parking lot” inspired the lyrics of “Drivers license”. Here we leave you a part of the letter:

Crying in the parking lot, you don’t know what you want

Gave you everything, I guess everything ain’t enough

You say you lost your best friend; how do you think I feel?

You say it’s over again, but this time it’s real

“Baby is you”

“Baby is you” is the second song with which Olivia Rodrigo captivates us at the end of the audiovisual, exactly during the credits of ‘Driving home 2 u’”. This country was highly anticipated by the followers, since the also actress had previously announced it in some interviews.

So far, we can only enjoy the two songs on “Driving home 2 u”, we hope they will be available on different music platforms very soon.

“Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u”: official trailer