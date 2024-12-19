Olivia Rodrigo and Kings of Leon, among the artists confirmed for Mad Cool 2025

Mad Cool has announced the names for its 2025 edition, among which Olivia Rodrigo, Kings of Leon and Alanis Morissette stand out. It will be held in Madrid next summer from July 10 to 12, and will do so in the same venue as last year, the Iberdrola Music.

For this edition, the organization has revelation artists within the music industry. Gracie Abrams and Noah Kahan, for example, have been announced as headliners after their nomination for best new artist at the 2024 Grammys. Both are triumphing with The Secret of Us and Stick Seasontheir respective albums.

However, they are not the only headliners: Mad Cool 2025 will also have Weezer, Benson Boon, Justice, Iggy Pop, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Arde Bogotá, Residente, Glass Animals and St. Vincent on stage. Likewise, other interesting artists such as Finneas, Future Islands, Alcalá Norte or Natalia Lacunza are on the lineup.

The general sale of tickets will be next Monday, December 23 at 10:00. However, Santander SMusic customers and Mad Cool members will be able to pre-sale tickets on Friday, December 20 at 10:00.