The Paladino family, full of debts, staggers the large hotel in via del Corso in Rome. The numbers

Deep red and critical reviewer for theHotel Plaza owned by the Roman real estate developer Caesar Paladinwhich is also the Olivia’s father companion of former premier Giuseppe Conte, leader of the Five Star Movement. The management of the prestigious hotel of Via del Corso in fact, it belongs to the Union of Luxury Hotels (UEAL) of which 92.6% belongs to the Immobiliare di Roma Splendido, in turn owned by Archimede Immobiliare, in turn owned by the Agricola Monastero Santo Stefano Vecchio owned by Olivia Paladino and her sister Cristiana.

But let’s get back to the numbers 2022 of Ueal who have scored a loss of more than 4.5 million di euros after that of 1.8 million in the previous year and despite revenues slightly increasing year on year from 2.2 to 2.5 million despite the fact that the hotel was closed for the first 5 months of last year due to the pandemic. The loss was carried forward and, adding to that accumulated in previous years and not yet covered by 28.2 million, thus determined a negative shareholders’ equity of 10.8 million against debts of almost 41 million, of which 12 million to the tax authorities.

