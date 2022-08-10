Olivia Newton John She passed away this Monday, August 8, a victim of breast cancer, and the person in charge of giving the fatal news was her husband John Easterlingwho had been married for 15 years to the protagonist of “grease”.

“Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask everyone to respect the privacy of the family during this very difficult time,” she wrote.

Who is John Easterling, husband of Olivia Newton?

John Easterling was born on April 10, 1952 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Since his youth he had a fascination for the landscapes of South America, a passion that led him to study Environmental Sciences at the University of North Carolina, and he dedicated a large part of his life to traveling, knowing and discovering the wonders of this continent.

During his career he recorded some achievements, such as the discovery of works of art and textiles in Colombia, which he sold to museums and collectors. He also found precious stones in Brazil and Uruguay, and discovered the benefits of medicinal plants living with the Shipibo population in the Amazon, who welcomed him and cured him after he fell ill after a canoe trip.

This last experience inspired him to found the Amazon Herb Company dedicated to the promotion of natural health.

Why did John Easterling and Olivia Newton get married in Peru?

John Easterling Y Olivia Newton They met in the mid-90s at an environmental show and became friends due to their shared love of the environment and their involvement with the same charities. However, it was not until 2007 that love was born between the two during a trip to Peru:

“ My husband and I took a vacation to Peru with some mutual friends and we fell in love on that trip. A year later we went back to the top of the mountain and got married. John has been going to Peru for over 20 years and he showed me how special it is to be there,” the “Hopelessly devoted to you” singer said during a visit to the country in 2016.

In an interview with the same medium. Easterling revealed that he had an accident during the trip and it was Olivia who helped him at all times: “I could barely move, so I stayed in Olivia’s chair until I could travel.”

The wedding took place on top of a distant mountain from the imperial city of Cusco, in an unforgettable ceremony with touches of Inca mysticism. The bride and groom wore traditional regional attire and their union was blessed in Quechua.

Likewise, Olivia Newton-John had confessed that she was a great fan of Camu camu, a fruit that grows in the bushes of the Peruvian Amazon. Most of all, she loved the food of our country.

Artists say goodbye to icon Olivia Newton-John

John Travolta, one of his most inseparable friends and partner in “Grease”, said goodbye to Olivia Newton-John with a post on Instagram. “We will meet you on the way and we will be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you and forever. Your Danny, your John,” she commented.

Similarly, other celebrities such as James Gun, Antonio Banderas, Richard Marx, Randal Kleiser (director of “Grease”), Viola Davis and more.

