British-Australian actress and singer Olivia Newton-John She passed away last Monday, August 8, after being diagnosed with cancer in 1992. However, the large number of productions she made at an acting and musical level managed to conquer crowds around the world, and one of her most iconic songs was “Physical”. Next, we will share some details about this hit that to this day sounds on the radio.

Contrary to what many think, the artist already had a musical career before the premiere of “grease” in 1978, since he had achieved some notoriety after the release of his first album, “If not for you”, in 1971. Thus, after the success of the film in which he shared roles with John Travolta, He came to launch 28 albums and 71 singles of his own.

The success behind “Physical”

After the resounding success of the themes “You are the one that I want’, “Summer nights” and “Hopelessly devoted to you”, in “Grease”, the artist continued in parallel with her solo career, and in 1981 she performed a song that marked a before and after in her career: “Physical”. Written by Steve Kipner and Terry Shaddick, according to various rumors for Tina Turner and Rod Stewart, it managed to position Olivia Newton-John as one of the most outstanding singers of her time.

“In 1981, Kipner and Shaddick wrote this catchy song for Tina Turner. Tina thought her lyrics were too sexual for her and suggested Roger Davies, her manager. and my friend, that they offer it to me. I listened to the demo and said: ‘It’s very good’. I agreed to do it and got into a studio in Los Angeles with my producer John Farrar. I loved what we did, but then I had a panic attack. It was a raw and daring song. Maybe it was too spicy? ”, narrated Newton-John years later in his memoirs.

The song not only stayed for 10 consecutive weeks as number one on the list of Billboardwas also named by the same company as the subject “sexiest of all time”.

The theme managed to sell millions of copies and was considered a symbol of freedom and female empowerment for its lyrics. Likewise, “Physical” It was the soundtrack of various cinematographic pieces. From this song the popular ‘Sandy’ became an icon of sensuality Worldwide.

In the year 2016, Olivia Newton-John reissued the song and the album of the same name, marking her return to the artistic scene after a long hiatus following her breast cancer treatments.

“Physical” inspired Dua Lipa and Miley Cirus

Despite the years, this musical success did not lose its validity, but it gained a second wind when, in 2020, the singers Dua Lipa and Miley Cirus they took it as inspiration to perform two of their hits.

In the case of the exactrix of Hannah Montanashe used the repetitive beat dance of eighties touches for her song “Prisioner”, in which the singer appeared Dua Lipawho would release his song “Physical” that same year, also based on the eighties hit.

Dua Lipa and Miley Cirus have managed to position more than one hit in their career. Photo: Composition LR / Anthem / Billboard

Who is John Easterling, husband of Olivia Newton?

John Easterling was born on April 10, 1952 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Since his youth he had been fascinated by the landscapes of South America, which led him to study Environmental Sciences at the University of North Carolina, and he dedicated a large part of his life to traveling, knowing and discovering the wonders of this continent.

Along the same lines, it was Easterling himself who made the artist’s death public. “Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask everyone to please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

Olivia Newton and her husband have visited Peru on several occasions. Photo: design Fabrizio Oviedo LR/

Olivia Newton-John and her cancer foundation

Since being diagnosed with the disease, Olivia Newton-John has dedicated herself to sharing her experience as a testimonial of encouragement to other women. Also, she created the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Funddedicated to the research of plant medicine against cancer.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumph and hope for more than 30 years, sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and her pioneering experience with plant medicine continue with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to plant medicine and cancer research,” the statement posted on the official accounts reads. of the actress

The secret wedding of Olivia Newton-John

The singer and actress got married 14 years ago in the imperial city of Cusco, in an unforgettable wedding with touches of inca mysticism. The ceremony was held on top of a distant mountain and the bride and groom were dressed in traditional clothing from the region. Furthermore, their union was blessed in Quechua.

In an interview conducted in 2016, days after her first concert in Peru, the Australian told why she decided to celebrate her marriage in this place.

“My husband John (Easterling) and I took a vacation to Peru with some mutual friends and fell in love on that trip. A year later we went back to the top of the mountain and got married. John has been going to Peru for over twenty years and he showed me how special it is to be there,” he noted.