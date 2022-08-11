The passing of Olivia Newton-John shocked the entire international art world. The actress was fighting cancer for more than 30 years and she ceased to exist on August 8. However, the protagonist of “Grease” also faced another difficult episode in her life due to the disappearance of her boyfriend at the time, Patrick McDermottwho pretended to be dead.

In this note, we tell you the story of how the man Olivia loved broke her heart in the cruelest way imaginable.

How did Patrick McDermott, boyfriend of Olivia Newton-John, disappear?

In 1996, Olivia Newton-John met Patrick MC Dermott, after divorcing her first husband and father of her only daughter. This new love was a photographer with whom she decided to live together and form a home; However, when they had been in a relationship for nine years, in 2005, he decided to go for a walk along the California coast with a group of friends and everything changed.

The actress never thought that this would be her last farewell, because she disappeared and did not see him again. None of the 22 people, who were on board the ship, could explain what had happened to him.

Despite investigations, police were unable to find his whereabouts. It was at that moment that Olivia decided to undertake a search on her own without success. In 2008, he was declared dead. and, in that same year, the interpreter married the one who was her husband until the last days of her life: John Easterling.

Olivia Newton-John and Patrick McDermott Photo: The Universe

Mysterious disappearance of Patrick McDermott raises suspicions

It is worth mentioning that Patrick McDermott He disappeared at a time when he was overwhelmed by legal and economic problems related to the support of his son, so rumors arose that everything had been planned.

In this way, the entertainment network NBC hired a private detective agency to start its search.. In 2009, investigator Philip Klein revealed that he received a fax signed by the artist’s partner, who asked to be left alone. This increased suspicions and investigations intensified.

Patrick McDermott found alive after a decade

After tracking an IP address of a device that was constantly searching for information about the disappearance of Patrick McDermontwas found in Sayulita Nayarit in Mexico.

In 2016, it became known that, during all those years, the ex-boyfriend of the protagonist of “Grease” shared his life with his new partner.