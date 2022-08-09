Olivia Newton-John (1948-2022) had a more than resounding career, at a time when the dominant model among her contemporaries was Carole King, Joni Mitchell and other confessional singer-songwriters. She, however, was made of special stuff: she refused to sink and, after each disaster, she would rise to the surface and try again.

And some of his punctures had epic dimensions. She was hired in 1970 by New York businessman Don Kirshner to be part of Toomorrow, a prefabricated consumer group. adolescent. Kirshner had experience with those products—The Monkees, The Archies—he knew the stuff and wanted a band that was as obedient in the studio as it was disciplined in his daily life. He agreed to film three films with Harrry Saltzman, the producer of the first batch of titles starring James Bond, but the two magnates did not understand each other and only the first was made, toomorrowa film so unfortunate that it was barely shown.

While the rest of her classmates sank into anonymity, Olivia put her plan B into practice. She had a solid friendship with John Farrar, a versatile Australian musician who had even recorded at Abbey Road with several of the legendary The Shadows. Farrar saw that Olivia had spark in her directing and stylistic flexibility; as her producer, she searched for appropriate material. They recorded accessible compositions by Bob Dylan and George Harrison, until they found the gold mine of pop ballads that hit the radio. country and, by rebound, in generalist stations. In Nashville, capital of the western music industry, Olivia was considered an outsider but she took all the awards in the industry, much to the outrage of Loretta Lynn and other historical singers.

Dolly Parton wanted to play down the conflict and Olivia tried to make peace by recording the album Don’t Stop Believin’ (1976) in Nashville. A storm in a glass of water: his professional career took a radical turn when he was cast as the star of the film version of grease, successful Broadway musical. As the male heartthrob, John Travolta, he was 10 years older than Sandy’s supposed age (and in both cases, it showed!). It did not matter: he was a worldwide hit, apart from a cultural phenomenon that helped rescue the fashion and music of the fifties.

Cleverly, Farrar and Roger Davies (another clever Australian, who acted as manager of Olivia) opted to return her to her real age, resorting to tight clothes and a sexy repertoire, with Physical as a flag. Until then, Olivia had been competing with Helen Reddy or Anne Murray, modest singers with slight nods to feminism, but her Aussie energy swept the competition away. The corresponding video stood out for its humor and its complicity with gay culture. In some latitudes some of her audacity was punished: she was censored in the South Africa of the apartheid.

Deep down, there seemed to be an attempt to launch her as a diva on the dance floor as well. But in 1980 a saturation of disco music and the vehicle to reach that market was dire: Xanadu started from the idea that the Electric Light Orchestra could reinvent itself like the Bee Gees in Saturday night Fever. And no. In 1983 there was another attempt to recreate a proven formula for success, by pairing her with John Travolta in Such for which. Like in Xanadu, The soundtrack worked better than the movie itself.

A brave woman, she took her record label, MCA, an all-powerful multinational also connected to the New York mafia, to court to escape from a particularly onerous clause, which required that she continue delivering new albums on fixed dates, despite her film commitments. In time, the formula proposed by Olivia would be accepted as the standard in the recording world.

In 1993, Newton-John announced that she had cancer, a disease that she fought tenaciously but would return throughout her life. He devoted much of his time to charity work, while also recording concept albums, including those dedicated to Christmas, children’s songs, female authors; all without neglecting the public conservative country. He used his popularity to get involved in ecological causes and defend the medicinal use of cannabis.

