Olivia Newton-JohnBritish-Australian actress and singer, has died at the age of 73. The celebrity, known for playing the charismatic ‘Sandy’ in “Grease”, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 and during all this time she was receiving treatment.

The artist’s fiancé was responsible for reporting the death through a statement. “ Olivia has been a symbol of triumph and hope for more than 30 years, sharing her journey with breast cancer”, she wrote.

Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continue with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to plant medicine and cancer research.

Grease star Olivia Newton-John dies at 73 Photo: Capture/Instagram

Where did Olivia Newton-John die?

The sad news mourns Hollywood and the entire film industry. The artist’s partner gave more details of her death.

“Olivia Newton-John (73) She passed away peacefully at her ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask everyone to please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

Olivia Newton-John, the mythical star of “Grease”, is known throughout the world for her role as Sandy in the 1978 film, in which she participated with John Travolta.

Songs like “You’re the One that I Want”, “Summer Nights” or “Hopelessly Devoted to You”, were performed by her. She is also the author of other musical successes such as “If Not for You”, “Let Me Be There” or “Have You Never Been Mellow”.

Olivia Newton-John was a British-Australian pop singer and actress. Photo: Page Six

What is known about the cancer that Olivia Newton-John suffered from?

In 1992, the actress was diagnosed Olivia Newton-John breast cancer, which she was able to endure for years. In 2013 she was hospitalized after complications in her health and four years later she relapsed again.

The actress founded a treatment center against this disease, years ago. In 2019, she held an auction to generate funds and help those most in need.

Olivia Newton-John and her fight against cancer. Photo: Efe Agency

John Travolta says goodbye to Olivia Newton-John

John Travolta gave the last goodbye to Olivia Newton-John through a message on his social networks. Both starred in the movie “Grease” and had a close friendship.

“My dear Olivia, you made our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see each other on the road and we will be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever, Your Danny, your John, “wrote the actor.

John Travolta affected by the death of Olivia Newton-John. Photo: John Travolta/Instagram

What was the link between Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta?

The actors of “Greasse” achieved great chemistry during the recordings and also formed a strong friendship bond, but a possible romance was speculated. However, Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta confirmed that they were just great friends.

The British-Australian singer supported the artist after the loss of his wife Kelly Preston, it is there where they managed to get closer and strengthen their friendship. “The tragedy has brought them even closer together,” Olivia confessed in an interview.

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta are reunited after 40 years. Photo: Olivia Newton-John/Instagram

Olivia Newton-John and her cancer foundation

Since being diagnosed with the disease, Olivia Newton-John has dedicated herself to sharing her experience as a testimonial of encouragement to other women. Also, she created the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Funddedicated to the research of plant medicine against cancer.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumph and hope for more than 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and her pioneering experience with plant medicine continue with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to plant medicine and cancer research,” the statement posted on the official accounts reads. of the actress

Who is Olivia Newton’s husband?

The fight against breast cancer, Olivia Newton Jhon won the battle and the person in charge of giving the fatal news was her husband John Easterling, with whom she had been married for 15 years.

“Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask everyone to respect the privacy of the family during this very difficult time, “she expressed in her networks.

John was born in North Carolina, United States and is a lover of the landscapes of South America, which is why he has dedicated himself to visiting various places in Peru and neighboring countries.

John Easterling became Olivia Newton-John’s second husband in 2008

Relatives of Olivia Newton-John make a special request in networks

The family of the renowned British-Australian actress and singer have requested that all the tributes be made with the NGO she founded in favor of people suffering from cancer.

“In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her memory,” reads the statement posted on the artist’s social media.