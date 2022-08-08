She always felt more comfortable as a singer than as an actress, but it was her role as Sandy in the movie musical grease (1978) which made her a global icon. Olivia Newton-John has died this Monday at the age of 73, a victim of breast cancer, on her ranch in California (United States), as reported by her husband, John Easterling, through social networks.

The statement notes that the actress and singer has died “surrounded by her friends and family” and asks that “the family’s privacy be respected during this difficult time.” “Olivia has been a symbol of triumph and hope for more than 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer,” says Easterling. “In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund.”

Granddaughter of Nobel laureate in Physics Max Born, a Jew exiled to the United Kingdom from Nazi Germany, Olivia Newton-John was born in Cambridge (England) in 1948. When she was only five years old, her family moved to Melbourne (Australia), where her father I worked as a German teacher. She started very young in the world of music, first with a group with schoolmates and then alone. At 17, she won a talent show on Australian television, which helped her move to the United Kingdom, where at 18 she recorded her first single.

While living in England, the singer for a time formed a duet with Pat Carroll for live performances. After separating (he had to return to Australia when his visa expired), she released his first album in 1971, If Not for You, which was given the title by a song by Bob Dylan that had also been recorded by George Harrison.

He represented the United Kingdom in 1974 at the Eurovision Song Contest, which was held in Brighton, with the song Long Live Love, chosen by popular vote among six options since she did not like it too much, as she later acknowledged. She was fourth in an edition in which ABBA was unbeatable with her Waterloo.

The British-Australian actress is known around the world for starring in the musical film grease, 1978, alongside John Travolta. Ella’s role as Ella’s Sandy catapulted her to fame with songs like You’re the One that I Want, summer nights either Hopelessly Devoted to You. Olivia Newton-John was initially reluctant to accept the role of her life. She was not convinced by the cinema and she also felt that, at 28 years old, she was not the most appropriate to play a high school student.

Finally, after several tests of how he gave on camera and after the insistence of Travolta, then 23 years old, he accepted. “She couldn’t have done the movie if she hadn’t met John, because she wasn’t sure about doing it. He convinced me, ”she revealed herself a few years ago. The script of the musical on which the film is based was slightly altered to account for his Australian accent.

The actress maintained her lifelong friendship with the co-star of grease, John Travolta, who posted a message on social media lamenting her death on Monday: “My dearest Olivia, you made our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you very much. We will see each other on the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John.” Both appeared in public for the last time in December 2019, dressed as the characters in the film.

grease It was the highest grossing film of the year of its release and its soundtrack, which is also that of an entire generation, remained at the top of the charts for weeks. The actress was nominated for a Golden Globe and took part in the Oscars ceremony the following year singing Hopelessly Devoted to You, nominated for best song.

In the film, Olivia Newton-John stars in a metamorphosis from her candid and angelic profile of a girl with bangs at the beginning to her rocker image with a tight leather suit and messy hairdo at the end. She herself emulated that transformation in her career as a singer in the eighties, starting with the album Totally hot. The actress re-teamed with Travolta in the 1983 film Such for which which failed in its attempt to repeat the success of grease.

Before the film that established his world fame, he had had musical successes such as let me be there, which earned him a Grammy for Best Vocal Performance country feminine; Y Have You Never Been Mellowwhich generated some controversy due to protests from the most purists of the genre.

After grease, participated in films like Xanadu and established himself with songs like Physical, from 1981. The album was the first to feature a video clip for each song. Her artistic career earned her four Grammy Awards, although she was never much loved by critics.

From 1984 to 1995 she was married to actor Matt Lattanzi, with whom she had a daughter, Chloe Rose. Her next partner, camera operator Patrick McDermott, disappeared at sea in 2005. In 2008, she married tycoon John Easterling, founder of the Amazon Herb Company.

In 2019, the artist had been diagnosed again with stage four breast cancer with metastases in her back. The actress, who had already suffered from the disease in 1992 and 2013, confessed on the Australian television program 60 minutes He didn’t know what was left of his life. “For me, psychologically, it’s better not to have a clue of what lies ahead or how long the last person who had what I have lived,” she said.

Newton-John asked the authorities in his country to allow the use of marijuana for medicinal and palliative use, as in California, where he lived. His daughter has a cannabis farm in Oregon.

His loved ones also recognize his work trying to raise funds for research on the disease. One of the most notorious initiatives consisted of putting some personal items up for auction, such as the clothes she wore in grease.

Newton-John was recognized in 2019 as a Lady of the British Empire for her work in the world of entertainment. “Born in Cambridge, I am very proud of my British ancestors and I am very appreciative of being recognized in this way by the United Kingdom,” the actress declared at the time.

