The British-born Australian singer and actress disappeared in California after a thirty-year struggle with breast cancer. The memory of John Travolta, alongside her in the 1978 musical: “We will meet at the end of the road and we will be together again”

Actress Olivia Newton-John, known worldwide for her performance with John Travolta in Grease of 1978, she died at the age of 73. The news was announced by her husband John Easterling, quoted by the US press, specifying that the actress and singer died on her ranch in California surrounded by her family and friends. Newton-John has been battling breast cancer for over 30 years.

The illness – Struck by the disease in 1992, after recovering for the first time, Olivia Newton-John had a relapse in 2013 and, in September 2018, revealed that she had been diagnosed with cancer for the third time in three decades. The singer said she was treating the disease "naturally" and was using marijuana-based cannabis oil her husband grows in California to relieve pain.

Donations against cancer – “Olivia – writes her husband John Easterling on Fb – has been a symbol of triumph and hope for over 30 years, sharing her path with breast cancer. Her inspiration in healing and pioneering experience with plant medicine continue. with the Fund of the Olivia Newton-John Foundation, dedicated to research on plant medicine and cancer. In place of flowers, the family asks that every donation be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation “.

The pain of John Travolta – "My dear Olivia – the words published by a moved John Travolta, his partner in Grease, through social media – you have made our lives so better. Your impact has been incredible. I love you so much. We will meet at the end of the road and we will be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever, your Danny (the character he played alongside him, ed), your John ".

