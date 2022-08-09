Farewell to Olivia Newton-John, the singer and actress of “Grease”

“The Lady Olivia Newton-John (73) died peacefully this morning on her ranch in southern Californiasurrounded by family and friends “announced her husband, John Easterlingwith a release on Facebook. Cause of death has not been reported. The actress was diagnosed with breast cancer which resurfaced in 2017.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumph and hope for over 30 years by sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her inspiration in healing and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Fund of the Olivia Newton-John Foundationdedicated to research on plant medicine and cancer, “wrote her husband again.

Born on September 26, 1948 in Cambridge, England, the artist had moved with her family to Melbourne when she was six. After winning a talent show in Australia and a (provisional) move to the UK, the future star turned to country in her youth but it was her transition to pop that would turn her into a star.

“Let Me Be There“and”If You Love Me (Let Me Know) “, in 1973, are the first songs performed by Olivia to make it to the American charts. According to historian Joel Whitburn, Olivia was the most successful female lead singer of the 1970s when she managed to place nine singles in the Top 10, three of which at the top of the ranking. Among these the most famous is “You’re the One That I Want“, a duet with John Travolta taken from the soundtrack of “Grease“which, in 1978, spent nearly six months on the American charts.

Olivia Newton-John it remained a powerful commercial force well into the next decade. It was in 1981 that “Physical“, the biggest success of his career. And also the box office flop of another musical film,”Xanadu“, turned into a triumph in the hit parade: the soundtrack was twice platinum and produced three singles, including”Magic“, an authentic radio catchphrase of the time. At the beginning of the 90s the golden age ends but Newton-John continued to remain a beloved artist even in the new millennium, thanks above all to the evergreen fortune of” Grease “, authentic cult for millions of fans around the world who now mourn the loss of one of the most beautiful voices in Anglo-Saxon pop.

