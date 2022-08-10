The actress left at the age of 73 after a long battle with cancer: this is what her last wishes were

The death of Olivia Newton-John shocked everyone. After a long battle with cancer, the actress of Grease she didn’t make it and passed away on her ranch in California surrounded by the love and affection of friends and family. In the last few hours, information has leaked about the actress’s last wishes before she died.

There have been many who have written messages of condolence for the death of Olivia Newton-John. Among the many, it could not miss that of John Travolta who wanted to greet the actress forever with these words:

My dearest Olivia, you have made all of our lives so much better. Your impact has been incredible. Love You so much. We will see each other along the way and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!

According to the latest rumors it seems that Sandy’s Grease had asked her husband, before he died, to run the ‘Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fun. It is an association that deals with finding cures against cancer.

Several times the actress had reiterated to carry on the foundation and for this reason she had asked her husband that, on the day of his death, people avoid paying homage to her with flowers. These were his words about it:

My dream is to make a world beyond cancer. I honestly believe we can do it.

This is what the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, the association of Olivia Newton-John, is about

This is what we read from the website of theAssociation of the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund:

The Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund is an independent charity sponsoring global phytotherapy research for cancer. These investments in new scientific research will educate patients and their caregivers about kinder options for treating cancer. We are committed to creating a world beyond cancer.

Perhaps not everyone knows that the actress’s daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, together with his partner, owns a marijuana farm in Oregon. This is because Olivia, during the diseasefound great relief from the use of medical cannabis.