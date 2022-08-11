What were Olivia Newton-John’s words before she died? To make this revelation was the actress’s niece

On August 8, after a long battle against cancer,

Olivia Newton-John it’s gone forever. The actress died on her ranch in California surrounded by the love and affection of her family and friends. In these last hours, Olivia’s niece has revealed what her last words were like before she died.

Olivia Newton-John’s niece, Tottie Goldsmith, made some revelations and revealed the actress’s last words before leaving forever. In particular, the girl told about the last one conversation had with the actress shortly before she died.

In this regard, these were the words of the granddaughter ofactress from Grease:

She was very thin and she was not well, I said to her, ‘Are you afraid of dying?’. She replied: ‘No, I don’t have any. I’ve done more in my life than I could have imagined. ‘ Really, she never expected to have such a life

Together with her family and friends Tottie Goldsmith stayed by Olivia Newton-John’s side until the end. The story of her, in these days, has moved everyone and is doing the rounds of the web. With her death, Olivia has left an immense void that can hardly be filled.

Death of Olivia Newton-John: the heartbreaking message of John Travolta

After the news of the disappearance of the actress, there were many who wrote messages of condolence for her. Among the many, John Travolta’s message could not be missed. The actor has decided to greet her friend and colleague for the last time with these words: