British-Australian singer Olivia Newton-John has died aged 73. Her husband announced this on the singer’s Instagram account. She had been suffering from breast cancer for some time. She gained worldwide fame with her role as Sandy in the film classic Grease .

Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully this morning on her Southern California ranch surrounded by family and friends. That is what her husband John Easterling let know. She died of breast cancer. Newton-John also struggled with that disease in 1992. In 2013, she was treated for a tumor in her shoulder. Five years ago, the breast cancer returned and she developed metastases in her lower back. Newton-John was born in the United Kingdom but grew up in Australia. She returned in the 1960s and her musical career began in the group Toomorrow. In 1974 she took part in the Eurovision Song Contest for the United Kingdom and came fourth. Not much later she moved to the United States to continue working on her singing career. In the Netherlands she scored a number 1 hit solo in 1980 with the song Xanadu.

Grease

But besides her musical career, Newton-John will mainly be remembered for her role as Sandy in the musical film Grease from 1978. In it she played the lead role alongside John Travolta. Grease became a huge cinema hit and delivered unforgettable hits like Hopelessly devoted to you, summer nights, You’re the one that I want and Greased lightning. Still, she had almost never starred in that movie, feeling way too old for the part.

Olivia Newton John and John Travolta. © Brunopress



Travolta responds via Instagram on the death of his colleague. “My dear Olivia, you have made our whole life so much better,” he writes. “Your impact was unbelievable. I love you so much. We’ll see you at the end of the road and we’ll all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!’ Referring to his Greasecharacter closes the actor with, “Your Danny, your John!”

Outside of her work, Newton-John has become a symbol of hope over the past thirty years through her battle against cancer, her husband writes on Instagram. She was also knighted by Queen Elizabeth in 2019 for her contribution to cancer research. Instead of flowers, the family asks for a donation for the foundation of the deceased singer. Newton-John leaves behind daughter Chloe Lattanzi, whom she had with her first husband Matt Lattanzi.





