Australian singer and actress Olivia Newton-John passed away on the morning of August 8 after battling breast cancer for more than thirty years. Her death shocked all her fans, who remember him fondly for his role as Sandy in the movie “Grease” and her extraordinary musical career.

In life, the interpreter of the famous song “Hopelessly Devoted To You”expressed on several occasions the love he feels for Peru, so much so that in 2008 he chose our country as a destination to marry his partner, the environmentalist and health guru, John Easterling.

The secret wedding of Olivia Newton-John

The singer and actress got married 14 years ago in the imperial city of Cusco, in an unforgettable wedding with touches of inca mysticism. The ceremony was held on top of a distant mountain and the bride and groom were dressed in traditional clothing from the region. Also, their union was blessed in Quechua.

The wedding of Olivia Newton-John and John Easterling was made official in Quechua. Photo: Hello magazine

In an interview conducted in 2016, days after her first concert in Peru, the Australian told why she decided to celebrate her marriage in this place.

“My husband John (Easterling) and I took a vacation to Peru with some mutual friends and we fell in love on that trip. A year later we went back to the top of the mountain and got married. . John has been going to Peru for over twenty years and he showed me how special it is to be there,” he noted.

He also recalled Peru as a special country. “It’s so beautiful and pure and represents us as a couple, as that’s where we really fell in love.” indicated the artist.

Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73. Photo: AFP

After the ceremony, the couple spent a week on their honeymoon exploring Cusco, before heading to the United States, where they held a second civil ceremony in front of the beach in Florida.

Who is John Easterling?

Easterling is founder and president of the natural health firm Amazon Herb Company. The successful Australian businessman also has a keen interest in alternative health and the environment.

John Easterling became the second husband of Olivia Newton-John in 2008. The two met at an environmental show and were friends for more than two decades until they fell in love in Peru.

John Easterling became the husband of Olivia Newton-John in 2008.

Australia to pay tribute to Olivia Newton-John

After the death of Olivia Newton-John, many personalities lamented her departure and the Australian government also spoke out.

The Premier of the state of Victoria, Daniel Andrews, after offering his condolences to the family, hinted that Olivia should be honored.

“To celebrate his life, his music, and his movies, plus all the wonderful contributions he made in life; we would, of course, like to talk to his family and be as respectful as possible,” Andrews said.

For their part, their relatives mentioned that they would accept the proposal.