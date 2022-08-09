Olivia Newton-John, the famous American actress who starred in the iconic film “Grease” passed away on August 8 after a relentless fight against breast cancer, a disease she suffered for more than 30 years. Thousands of her fans now pay tribute to the artist and remember her fondly.

The interpreter of “You’re the One that I Want” in life expressed the great love she has for Peru, a country where she found love and took the Ayahuasca. According to Olivia herself, drinking this ancient medicine ‘saved’ her from taking antidepressants when she was going through a difficult situation due to cancer. She learns below the details about her journey with this traditional concoction.

Olivia Newton-John and the use of traditional plants for her illness

In an interview for the Daily Telegraph, the actress revealed that, while attending a conference on the use of cannabis in 2019 in Portugal, together with her daughter Chloe Lattanzi, Olivia took the stage and explained how she wanted to stop taking morphine to treat her cancer.

Olivia Newton-John used cannabis oil for medicinal purposes. Photo: EFE

“When I started taking [cannabis]my pain level became much lower and [más] manageable. She was more mobile, she was sleeping. He took a lot of anxiety out of me,” she said at the time.

But the late artist did not enter this world of traditional medicine alone, as it was her husband John Easterling who encouraged her. The results to treat the actress’s illness were positive, as she helped her control the pain.

Olivia Newton-John and Ayahuasca

Olivia also recalled in the interview the time she drank our traditional brew, Ayahuasca, during her stay in Peru in 2007. At that time she was next to John, whom she married a year later in Cusco, in a traditional ceremony that she was even blessed in Quechua.

Although at that time Olivia was still suffering from the discomforts of cancer, she decided to drink this ancient Peruvian drink, which, according to the same singer, helped her “cleanse” and immediately got rid of her need to take antidepressants.

The actress had been taking antidepressants for months after her ex-boyfriend, Patrick McDermott, disappeared from a boat in California in 2005. Although she was not in a good mood due to this difficult situation, she was always willing to continue exploring the world of medicine. naturally next to John. That was how in Peru both fell in love.

Olivia Newton-John with her husband John Easterling in Cusco. Photo: AFP

“It’s so beautiful and pure and represents us as a couple, as it’s where we really fell in love,” said the artist.

What is known about the cancer that Olivia Newton-John suffered from?

In 1992, Olivia was diagnosed with breast cancer, a disease that she was able to cope with for years. However, she always had relapses. In 2017, she was diagnosed with her third bout of cancer, after it came back and spread to her lower back. In 2013 she was hospitalized after complications in her health and four years later she relapsed again.