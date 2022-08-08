Olivia Newton-John passed away on August 8, 2022, the icon of the early 80s who enchanted an entire generation thanks to her role as Sandy Olson in the movie “Grease”, which he starred in with John Travolta. The actress and singer born in England and raised in Australia left such an impression on her fans that, even after 40 years of the release of the tape, one of her songs became a trend on TikTok.

Throughout the film, Newton sings several songs, but, far from hits like “Summer nights” and “You’re the one that I want”, there was a romantic and emotional moment that, thanks to the magic of the internet, was revived on social media. .

Is about “Hopelessly devoted to you” a song sung by Sandy’s character dressed in white in one of the most emotional and unforgettable moments of the film.

The romantic theme song was not only used by many TikTok users in their videos, but also by several amateur singers and singing teachers to show off their singing skills.

In 2020, the song also became a challenge, so today you can find versions of the original piece of music being sung or parodied by various Internet users.

The song was covered several times by different artists. On one occasion he even appeared in the famous musical series “Glee”, played by Darren Criss in the character of Blaine Anderson.

On the passing of Olivia Newton

John Easterling, husband of Olivia Newton-John, announced this Monday, August 8, 2022, the death of the “Grease” star.

Olivia Newton learned to live with breast cancer. Photo: @therealonj/Instagram

The actress suffered from breast cancer for more than 30 years, reported her partner. “His healing inspiration for her and her pioneering experience with plant medicine continue with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to plant medicine and cancer research,” Easterling wrote in a social media statement.