The body as a prison, as the only filter with the reality that surrounds us. The body as a repository of diseases and a vehicle for sexual pleasure. The body also as a victim of the unleashed freedom of others, and as a political determinant of vital reality. Olivia Laing (Brighton, 45 years old), a writer, but above all an art critic, has produced a fascinating and hypnotic essay, All bodies. a book about freedom (Paidós), in which he uses the figure of the interwar psychoanalyst Wilhelm Reich (and many other historical and contemporary figures) to ramble on the freedom conquered and lost, which each generation must strive to defend. Laing defines herself as “trans” or “non-binary”, two ways of declaring her refusal to be boxed into a specific gender and of expressing the thousands of drifts that each person’s sexual freedom offers. After your success The lonely city: adventures in the art of being alone (Captain Swing), translated into 15 languages, Laing has now managed to demonstrate that the route out of the most poisoned debate of our time, that of gender and identity, is not in biology or in radical activism. It lies in using art, literature, psychoanalysis, music, the history of feminism or even the fight for civil rights in the United States to understand, with an exquisite style of writing, that the body is the cage and the lever to understand the world. “Imagine, for a minute, what it would be like to inhabit a body without fear, without the need for fear. Imagine what we could do and the world we could build,” he writes.

QUESTION.In the age of Instagram, it’s not the frivolity—or not—of having a perfect body that you’re worried about. It was rather the idea of ​​achieving freedom from the physical limit that we have to inhabit.

ANSWER.I wanted to reflect on the experience of inhabiting a body, which is something mortal and vulnerable. I wanted to think about it from a social and political perspective to understand what it means to live inside bodies that are assigned specific categories. And some of these categories suffer from hatred, while others enjoy immense privilege without being aware of it. Of course the external appearance is important, much more so now. But it was not that aspect that interested me.

“With Twitter the principle of solidarity dissolves, there is only conflict and it is destroying feminism”

P.Wilhelm Reich is the psychoanalyst in whom Sigmund Freud put his trust but they ended up at odds. The man who dreamed of orgasm as the liberating principle of people. Why Reich?

R.At first it was one of the characters in the book. He constantly reappeared in each of the aspects that I delved into. He was a psychoanalyst who developed a body-oriented psychotherapy. And he was a political activist, very interested in the political and social factors that affected our bodily experiences. In his early work he was interested in the same things as me. He was an antifascist very interested in sex and sexuality. He had a very strange second phase of his life, he ended up dying in prison.

P.As contradictory as the rest of the characters that parade through his book: Susan Sontag, Malcolm X, Nina Simone, Andrea Dworkin, Ana Mendieta or Kathy Acker…

R.Yes, because he was a really complicated character. I don’t agree with all of his ideas. Some of the things he did I don’t like at all. He abused his wife. But at the same time he was the son of a marriage where there was gender violence. He understood misogyny and sexual violence very deeply. The first wave of feminists really admired him. I didn’t want a hero or a saint for my book. I wanted someone who had made serious mistakes too.

P.A proclamation against the culture of cancellation.

R.I hate the idea that people are not allowed to make mistakes, to change, to hold onto an idea, learn from experience that it is the wrong idea, and change their minds. That feeling that everyone is trawling the internet to see what that person might have written when they were in high school or college, to use that information against them. It’s stupid. We must allow others to change, and acquire new ideas. We all start with silly ideas and a limited view of the world, until we expand it. Allowing others to make mistakes is a fundamental part of improving our freedoms.

P.Don’t you have the feeling that the left, with its debate on identities, with its internal confrontations, runs the risk of ruining consolidated gains?

R.The problem is that the victories of the left have been quite limited. And when new groups emerge that, either because of the color of their skin or because of their gender, say, “Wait a minute, these freedoms don’t include us,” there’s a terrible tendency on the left to respond, “Who are you? ? Stop complaining, we have already secured all these achievements.” But the reality is that we must continue to expand our struggles, we must continue to listen to what people want to express. We cannot rest on our laurels. But it is true that there is a terrible tendency on the left to infighting. It happened during the decade of the thirties. That is why I never tire of repeating that the most important thing is solidarity. One can allow others to carry out their own battles without feeling that they overlap with each other. We have bigger enemies to fight.

“There must be consent. But how do you know what is going to give you pleasure?”

P.You have a clear, generous and conciliatory position in the current debate on trans people.

R.It happens on the left too, but it is particularly painful with feminism, which tears itself apart again and again. I could already verify it when inquiring about the feminism of the seventies. And the current issue is trans people, and transphobic feminists versus transpositive feminists—with whom I clearly identify, as a trans person. I find all this very sad, because I think there is a whole generation of feminists who have been subjected to exile and ostracism, because there has not been enough dialogue, enough conversation. They have had an instinctive defensive reaction to everything that is happening: “I am afraid that the very category of being a woman is changing, and I cannot control it. I want to control it”, they think. And at the same time, trans people are saying: “I also belong to this category. Can’t we widen it and make it more expansive?” Somehow, that conversation has not happened in a space of generosity where ideas that the other party considers painful can be expressed, yes, but looking for a room for maneuver from that point.

P.Where is the cause of such a fierce disagreement?

R.It has become an impossible conflict where each side is more and more binary and at odds with the other. And the fault lies with Twitter and social networks, a space to express opposing opinions, but where it is impossible to build a consensus. In a room where you are condemned to talk and talk you can achieve that consensus. If you carry out joint protest actions, you find ways to communicate. But with Twitter the principle of solidarity dissolves, there is only conflict and antagonism, and I think it is destroying feminism.

P.She rejects that almost puritanical part of Dworkin’s feminism, unable to admit that imagination in sex can lead to ambiguous terrain. Is express sexual consent necessary in a relationship?

R.It’s a key issue, and we’re getting into some really tricky areas. Fine detail is necessary. It may seem that the simple answer is that consent is the most important thing. There must be consent. But how do you know in advance what is going to give you pleasure? There we have a problem, and it is something very hard for feminists to admit, who demand that there be absolute consent. There must be space to be able to say no to what you initially consented to, and vice versa… That is what the ambiguous maturity of sexual relations consists of. Although I understand the need to try to provide security for women in their sexual encounters. There is no simple operational answer.

“I was raised by a gay couple. I am convinced that gay parents have the right to have children”

P.The contradictory way in which Andrea Dworkin and Angela Carter analyze and study the work of the Marquis de Sade is fascinating. The first, to condemn the author, without doubting the likelihood of his aberrations; the second, as a triumph of fantasy.

R.It was a very interesting moment and debate in the second wave of feminism. Porn caused division. A part that assured that it was impossible to represent sexual activity in that way, that it was a pure exercise of misogyny that, therefore, should be prohibited. I could never place myself on that side, they deny the possibility that there is a world of the imagination different from the physical world of the body. There is a world in which you can try things, try things, without it being a direct replica of the structures of abuse of power that we have in the real world. Living in a world where everything is real and nothing can be imaginary would be quite unpleasant.

P.The body as the only means of achieving freedom, but also as a vital conditioning factor. We see it today, with a return to a certain racist supremacism.

R.To hear, as we have heard lately, that refugees are described as cockroaches… It is interesting to see how the language has changed again. And it seems like a good thing, but it also has a racist point. These are white bodies, and we welcome them into our homes. This did not happen with the Syrian refugees. That’s what I mean when I talk about the kind of bodies people inhabit. These are the ideas that have historically arisen when referring to different types of bodies. Political ideas that we talk about constantly, but they have something visceral and physical behind them. That’s what I want to talk about.

P.Surrogate motherhood or surrogate motherhood, depending on how each one sees it. There is no more debate about the body and its freedom.

R.I come from a gay family. I was raised by a gay couple. So my opinion will always be heavily influenced by my belief that gay parents have a right to have children. But it’s complicated, you won’t find me in a very defined position because I think there is a very interesting gray area in this matter. But if someone is willing, I think it’s a possible transaction.

“That money and sex cannot be mixed? The important thing is that prostitution is safe”

P.Doesn’t it end up being a way to exploit poor women?

R. Well, but in that case, let’s talk about poverty and how to solve it. Let’s not think of them only as possible receptacles, but as people who have abilities, ideas, their desire to help someone, or even their willingness to get money in exchange for something they can do.

P.There is also a strong current against prostitution.

R.They can’t put me in that bag. When feminism ends up sharing a bed with the right, I feel that things start to go terribly wrong. I do not share that protectionism that tells women what they can or cannot do. What is this to tell them that they can not mix money and sex? I even find it naive. The really important thing is that prostitution is safe.

