The film industry dresses in mourning to say goodbye to one of its great figures. Olivia Hussey, the actress who captivated the world with her interpretation of juliet in the famous adaptation of ‘Romeo and Juliet’ by Franco Zeffirelli in 1968, died on December 27 at the age of 73. As announced on her official Instagram account, the actress died at home “surrounded by her loved ones”, leaving behind a artistic and human legacy that will continue to resonate in the collective memory for many years.

“Olivia was an extraordinary person whose warmth, wisdom and kindness left an indelible mark on those who had the privilege of knowing her,” the Instagram post read. In the text, his family asked for privacy to process the losswhile celebrating “the lasting impact” of Hussey on their lives and on the film industry.

A successful discovery

Born Olivia Osuna on April 17, 1951 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Hussey had artistic roots. His father, Osvaldo Ribó, was an opera singer, and his mother, Joy, of English origin, worked as a legal secretary. At the age of seven, her life took a turn when her mother took her to London with her younger brother. There he attended the prestigious Italy Conti Academywhere he began to forge his career.

She was barely 15 years old when Zeffirelli cast her as Juliet, a role that defined her career. The film, which brought her together with the young Leonard Whiting in the role of Romeo, was not only a commercial success, but marked a generation at the time. bringing Shakespeare’s tragedy to a contemporary audience. The film received several Oscar nominations and established Hussey as a youth icon.









A career of great film projects

After the success of ‘Romeo and Juliet’, Hussey collaborated again with Zeffirelli in the miniseries ‘Jesus of Nazareth‘, from 1977, where he played Maria. His ability to embody angelic characters and full of emotional depth made it a recurring choice for high-impact projects. He also worked on the feature film ‘black christmas‘, from 1974, a horror movie classicand in ‘Death on the Nile‘ (1978), based on the Agatha Christie novel.

Her career was very diverse, she played the mother of famous murderer Norman Bates in ‘Psycho IV: The Beginning’ in 1990 and was part of the cast of Stephen King’s ‘It’ miniseries. He even explored new areas of entertainment such as voice actress in video games from franchises like Star Wars and Batman.

In 2015, Hussey and Whiting returned to play a modern version of their iconic characters in ‘Social Suicide’, which would be their last appearance on screen.

With her departure, Olivia Hussey leaves a indelible artistic legacy and an example of resilience and passion for his craft. Reason why her impact, both in cinema and in the lives of those around her, will make her memory last over time.