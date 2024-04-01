British actress Olivia Colman will not be in the third season of “Heartstopper”a series that is broadcast through Netflix. That's right, this is very sad news for the thousands of fans of this teenage drama and romance story, based on the webcomic and graphic novel of the same name created by Alice Oseman. The winner of the Oscar Award for “Best Actress” and the Golden Globe Award for “Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical”both awards for his role in the film “La Favorita”, will not be able to be in the new chapters due to agenda issues.

“I couldn't do season 3, I couldn't fit it in, I feel horrible about that, I feel like I was part of one of the most beautiful things I've ever been a part of,” Olivia Colman, 50, said in an interview. for the magazine Forbes. The actress does not rule out being in the fourth season of “Heartstopper” (if there is one)“as long as it is agreed in advance, perhaps I will be able to do it.”

Olivia Colman plays the character of Sarah Nelson, Nick's mother, one of the protagonists of “Heartstopper”directed by the young British actor Kit Connor. Let us remember that in this series, they both performed one of the most emotional scenes, when Nick confesses to being bisexual and tells her about his feelings for Charlie Spring, played by Manx actor Joe Locke.

For its part, British youth literature writer, screenwriter and illustrator Alice Osemanthrough their social networks, commented that everything possible was done so that Olivia Colman was in the third season of “Heartstopper” (it will premiere next October on Netflix), however, this was not possible.

“As many of you have heard, the wonderful Olivia Colman will not return to the show for season three. We tried absolutely everything we could, but it wasn't meant to be, and that's just how the TV world works sometimes. We are deeply grateful to Olivia for the impressive performance she gave on the show and we wish her the best. I know many of you, especially comic fans, will be upset and worried about how we will move forward without Nick's mother. “I know there is one scene in particular that many of you were looking forward to in season 3, and you may feel disappointed and disheartened with us, I totally understand that, I was also very worried when I first found out,” she expressed Alice Oseman, creator of “Heartstopper”.

About what will happen with that important scene between Nick and his mother Sarah, the writer Alice Oseman He said: “If there's one thing I could ask of you, it's to not give up yet, I've done everything in my power to preserve that scene as written in some new element of the story, to ensure that it conforms to reality.” and can have the emotional impact that it has in the comic. And as for the rest of the season, have faith, Nick's story in the comics is still there, it is still infinitely important to me, Sarah's role as emotional support for Nick will carry over to other characters in the story for now.”

In addition, Alice Oseman stressed that if there is a fourth season, “I would love for Olivia to be part of it again.”. Making a television show at some point has completely unavoidable challenges like this, the only thing we can do in the face of such challenges is give our best, and I mean it when I say that I love this season, I love this show and I'm proud of everything what's involved. “We've all worked so hard and I'm excited for you to see everything we came up with.”

