The Oscar winner for 'The Favorite', by Yorgos Lanthimos, and star of the series 'The Crown' spoke about the wage gap in Hollywood. “I am very aware that if I were Oliver Colman, he would earn much more than I earn,” declared the actress and she thus joins the list of artists who denounce the disparity in the industry.

Olivia Colman gave these statements in an interview with CNN about her new film, Wicked Little Letters, a comedy about the scandal of the letters that were sent in the seaside town of Littlehampton in the 1920s. She attended the set with director Thea Sharrock and spoke about the success that films directed and starring women have had. “Research suggests that they have always been big box office draws, but they have chosen to say…,” declared the actress who played Queen Elizabeth II in the Netflix series. “Don't get me started on the pay disparity, but male actors are paid more because they used to say they attracted audiences.”

The 2019 Oscar winner questions this statement because she believes that it continues to be the argument why actresses have lower salaries than actors. “And actually, that hasn't been true for decades, but they still like to use it as a reason not to pay women as much as their male counterparts. I know of a salary disparity, which is a difference of 12,000%.”

Colman's statements come after what The Color Purple actress Taraji P. Henson said. The star questioned the treatment of black women and revealed that she almost left the industry. “It wears on your soul because you fight so hard to make a name for yourself and be respected in this city, to no avail. They just don't want to take us abroad, and I don't understand it. Black translates all over the world; why not the cinema? I have followers in China, of all places. Aren't they going to take advantage of that? Don't everyone want to make money? “I'm not the person who always argues about race, but how else can we explain it?” she told The New York Times.

