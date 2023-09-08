Olivetti sells the cash register business to Buffetti. The sad agony of a vilified and destroyed Italian excellence

There is bureaucratic language, cold and aseptic, which speaks of “a further step in the strategic plan which aims to focus the Group’s activities on the ‘core’ components to maximize operating results”. And then there is the fact itself, namely that Olivetti sells the cash register business to Buffetti. A truly sad story because it perhaps definitively puts an end to a different business idea, sustainable not so much from an environmental point of view, but above all from a social point of view. It was the company of Adriano Olivetti, who theorized a decent relationship between the salaries of top managers and that of workers.



An enlightened entrepreneur who knew how to bring innovation to a land, Ivrea on the banks of the Dora, becoming the main employer for the Ivrea town. Olivetti almost didn’t become the main technological hub in the world, but the blindness of those who took control after Hadrian. It was in particular Carlo De Benedetti, at the end of the 70s, who became its father and master by clipping its wings. One episode above all: Elserino Piol, who passed away in April of this year, proposed tothe engineer to take over 20% of Apple for one million dollars. To be clear: today this same share would be worth about 560 billion.

But De Benedetti opposed the big refusal saying “we have more important things to think about”. Here, exactly. Which? The personal computer business, in which Olivetti had been a forerunner, sensing that from typewriters it would be possible to rapidly arrive at those new “calculators” which were taking the stage and which had already brought man to the moon, entered a crisis in the late 80s. Many competitors, plummeting prices, few economies of scale: the Ivrea company went into crisis and was gradually dismantled.

Subscribe to the newsletter

