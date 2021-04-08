Since Montevideo and after winning Uruguayan soccer champion for the second consecutive time, Agustin Oliveros attend to ACE to talk about the consecration of his team and the possible call with Uruguay for the America Cup.

How did you experience yesterday’s game?

The truth is that we had a barbaric anxiety for the final to come. We won the first one well and we wanted the second to arrive because in the unconscious we knew we had a lot of advantage but we had to show it on the pitch. We knew that Rentistas never give up, that they are a brave team and make it difficult for anyone, we could not underestimate them.

How did you feel in the finals?

In the first game very well, it was something in general of the team, you could see that we had a lot of desire and a very good attitude. And in the second game, yesterday’s game, I had to leave the court due to an ankle injury in the first half, I experienced it from the outside.

And throughout the tournament?

Very happy, I played all the games that I was available, that is super important to me and every time the coach needed me I did it, both as a central defender and as a full back.

Now the goal is to improve in the Copa Libertadores?

Yes, of course, but last year we had a very good Cup, a shame about the defeat against River, the best in the Cup, but Nacional had not many times been among the top eight in the tournament, therefore it is important, I think that we made a very good cup. But now the goal is also to be three-time Uruguayan champion, which is a dream and the desire that we all have, we want to be in history.

In June it is the America’s Cup. Is it your big goal?

The truth is that I am super happy with being on the National Team’s payroll, the truth is, it is something that is in the head, it is the objective. I am calm, we have to work at the club and if it works well, if not also, Maestro Tabárez will decide.