The entry into the field of Óliver Torres against Borussia Dortmund changed the trend of a second half in which the fourth German goal was closer than the one that Sevilla closed the gap. The Extremaduran midfielder gave the team verve and had a good part of the blame that the disaster was not greater and that, although remotely, it is possible to dream of a comeback.

The fact is that Óliver’s benefits have been improving since the beginning of 2021 to the point of being the fittest midfielder in the team. This is demonstrated by his two assists in the last three games. One of them to Munir to beat Huesca in the League 1-0 and the other, to Rakitic, to put more land in between even with Barcelona in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey.

Óliver faces his second season in Nervión. He arrived in the summer of 2019 claimed by Lopetegui, who had him at his command in Porto. But this has not helped him to be the undisputed starter, going through streaks of playing many minutes to not even count as one of the changes, as happened in the final phase of the Europa League that Sevilla raised in Cologne. This season, Óliver Torres adds 1,564 minutes, which places him as the twelfth footballer on the squad in Lopetegui’s order of preference.

But Oliver is now going through a remarkable streak of play that Sevilla is obliged to take advantage of. In addition, he is one of the players who has best assumed the ideal of the club despite his short time in Nervión. And his reflection after the Champions League first leg against Borussia defines him perfectly: “I’ve been at the club long enough to know that Sevilla never gives up. Work, work, work, hope and believe. Already thinking about him. league game, come on! “