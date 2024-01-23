'Barbie', a film by Greta Gerwig, has managed to be nominated at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards and now at the Oscar Awards 2024. This film has been a success not only at these events, but also at the box office. Likewise, it is a production that, since its projection in cinemas was rumored, apparently it was a comedy or even a simple live action of the doll, but for many it ended as a surprise.

In that sense, William Oliver Stone, an American filmmaker, was a harsh critic of 'Barbie' since its arrival in theaters was announced, since it seemed like a childish and fanciful idea. In addition, Stone talked about Greta Gerwig's film and actor Ryan Gosling for participating in the film.

How did Oliver Stone from 'Barbie' apologize?

Oliver Stone He used his social networks to make his defense about his previous 'Barbie' comments. The filmmaker published a photo of Greta Gerwig's film with a long caption, in which she asks for forgiveness and claims to have spoken from ignorance. Likewise, Stone added that the media outlet for which she testified took her words out of context.

“I saw Barbie in the cinema last July and appreciated it for its originality and themes. The filmmakers' approach seemed different to what I expected. I apologize for speaking from ignorance.. 'Lady Bird' was one of my favorite films of its release year. The box office of 'Barbie' has been a huge morale booster in our industry, which has been welcomed. I wish Greta (its director) and the entire 'Barbie' team the best of luck at the Oscars. And the 'pink' film is nominated in the best film category and Ryan Gosling can win the statuette as best supporting actor for his role as Ken,” he wrote.

Oliver Stone's post about 'Barbie'. Photo: Instagram capture/Oliver Stone

What did Oliver Stone say about Ryan Gosling in 'Barbie'?

Oliver Stone He also spoke about actor Ryan Gosling's decision to participate in 'Barbie'. Stone expressed that Gosling should not work on a project like that and assured that the only reason he did it was for money. “Ryan Gosling is wasting his time if he does that shit for money. He should make more serious movies. He shouldn't be part of this infantilization of Hollywood,” he noted.

Did Oliver Stone make a mea culpa?

Oliver Stone He stated that his statements were distorted and that he regrets the action of Deadline, to which he gave the interview. “I am very disappointed because Deadline, a media outlet I respect, take out these sensational and out of context statements I made about 'Barbie' before it came out.”