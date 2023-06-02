Director Oliver Stone said he wanted to hear Putin’s opinion on Snowden

American director Oliver Stone said he wanted to hear the opinion of Russian President Vladimir Putin about the former American intelligence officer Edward Snowden. He spoke about this during an online conversation with journalists from the Association of Foreign Correspondents in New York, reports TASS.

The author considered that one should strive to learn other points of view, so when working on a film about Snowden, he decided to interview the President of Russia in 2016. Stone stressed that what Putin says in his documentary is very interesting.

“You need to listen to a different point of view, you can’t just jump to the conclusions that the Western press is making,” he said.

Earlier, the filmmaker noted that six years later he still considers the President of Russia “a great leader for his country.” “The people love him,” the director emphasized.