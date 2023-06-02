Attempts by European countries to impose sanctions on the Russian nuclear industry are a ridiculous mistake directed against themselves, said on June 1 at an online press conference dedicated to his documentary film “Nuclear Now” American director, winner of three Oscars Oliver Stone.

He spoke about the German economy and called it tragic. According to his forecasts, the decline will continue due to the closure of nuclear power plants in the country.

“This is an act of blindness, suicide and stupidity. Their economy is in a disgusting state. Everything collapsed, the economy completely collapsed and will fall further, ”the portal quotes him as saying. UrduPoint.

According to Stone, the hysteria in the US led to the liquidation of the nuclear industry. On the other hand, Russia is doing well, as are China and even India, the director added.

“The Russians have done a tremendously important job for the world. We should all be partners in this, we should not wage war – China, Russia, USA. I pray for peace,” Stone continued.

He recalled that the Russians are building nuclear power plants in other countries, for example, in Turkey, and that excellent engineers work in the Russian Federation.

“Two hundred thousand people work for Rosatom. They take it very seriously, ”quotes the American“RIA News“.

Oliver Stone directed the documentary “The Time of the Atom”, which is based on the book “A Bright Future” by Professor Joshua Goldstein. The picture proves that nuclear power is a vital energy solution in the face of climate change.

On May 25, Alexei Likhachev, General Director of Rosatom Corporation, said that in Russia, in order to achieve a share of nuclear power generation in the amount of 25% of total electricity generation, it is necessary to build 17 power units by 2035.

On the same day, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak called the Russian energy mix one of the most diversified and clean of all. At this stage, another technological energy transition is taking place – renewable energy sources (RES) are gradually replacing previous traditional sources, he noted.

The MEP criticized the current policy of Europe, recalling that it has already led to an increase in energy prices, which has affected the competitiveness of EU industry.

At the same time, on April 15, German Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection Robert Habek advocated the inclusion of the Russian nuclear sector in the 11th package of EU sanctions against the Russian Federation. According to him, the Russian Federation uses the dependence of other countries on its energy resources to exert pressure.