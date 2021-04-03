The Spanish elite track cycling team has finished with good feelings its first concentration of the 2021 season, which It was developed at the Lluis Puig Velodrome in Valencia and its objective was to start the preparatory path for the Nations Cup in Hong Kong and Cali and the European Cup in Minsk.

Since last Sunday, March 28, and until this Friday, the Spanish team has focused on bringing together as much as possible the members of the men’s team speed squads and the women’s and men’s team pursuit. Apart from training in morning and afternoon sessions, individual tests have also been carried out with sprinters and long distance runners, and the latter also faced long-distance training on the road.

Most of the pistards have not yet competed in 2021, in which the first major international event of the year has been suspended due to the pandemic, the Newport Nations Cup event. The national coach, Juan Martínez Oliver, has already drawn his first conclusions from the concentration. “I am seeing that our cyclists want to work as a team, we are progressing a lot every day and the assessment, despite the fact that we may still be far from other teams, is good since the riders are getting together well, which was the goal”, Indian.

In total, the Almeria technician has had a total of 12 cyclists, since Francesc Bennassar and Jaime Romero have not finally been able to attend the meeting; Juan Peralta, Alejandro Martínez, Ekain Jiménez, Tania Calvo, Eukene Larrarte, Ziortza Isasi, Eva Anguela, Pepe Moreno, Erik Martorell, Illart Zuazubiskar, Xavier Cañellas and Joan Martí Bennassar have been present in Valencia.

Among them, Tania Calvo was “very happy” in her new stage as a long distance runner. “Also with the work that we are doing with the team pursuit quartet since we started working on it in the face of the European past. It is a shame not to be able to compete as much as we would like due to the pandemic, but I am very motivated and with eager to face this new season, “he said.

For its part, Juan Peralta, affirmed that they had “desire” to meet to “begin to work for 2021”. “I have seen my teammates very well, the atmosphere with the new staff is good and the days have passed us very quickly and that is a good sign. The block of competitions that comes before us is very interesting and I am looking forward to it. “, he stressed.

The selection will carry out a new concentration in two weeks, from April 14 to 21, with the intention of continuing to progress in the face of the important block of competitions that is coming between May and June with the Hong Kong (May 13 to 16) and Cali (June 3 to 6) events of the Nations Cup and the Minsk European Championship, scheduled between June 23 and 26.