RB Leipzig Managing director Oliver Mintzlaff became Sky-Interview after winning the game against Bayer 04 Leverkusen asked about the current situation around Dayot Upamecano. He confirmed that he had a phone call with Karl-Heinz Rummenigge when the Bayern boss announced his interest in the central defender. But then he didn’t want to be completely crowned.
He admitted that the two club bosses spoke to each other. However, nothing has been discussed in the direction of any transfer fees. The chairman of the board of FC Bayern Munich had only expressed his interest and admitted that the player was being dealt with.
The reason for the request was a visit from Volker Struth, Upamecanos’ advisor, to the FC Bayern Munich office. It should also have been about a possible transfer of the Leipzig player. Struth also represents Niklas Süle at the record champions. Oliver Mintzlaff also did not rule out the option that the conversation could have been about the Bayern defender.