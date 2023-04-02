An the last Saturday in March, FC Bayern bosses Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidžić sat and spoke in the Arena in Munich to explain the release of coach Julian Nagelsmann. And anyone who watched the live stream as a millennial who always distrusted the images of the Internet had to ask themselves sooner rather than later: Are people sitting and talking there, or machines?

They looked like Kahn and Salihamidžić, they sounded like them too, but the sentences they said were more or less the same. They answered like machines. But as a millennial, you realized that it can’t be the latest version of ChatGPT, but rather one of the first versions of Siri. Either way, that’s progress for a club where the man who keeps one of the last fax machines in the country running at Tegernsee still has power.