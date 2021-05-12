Munich (AFP)

A member of the Bayern Munich board of directors, former international goalkeeper Oliver Kahn, confirmed that the Bavarian club, which suffers like all other clubs from the repercussions of the Corona virus, is financially unable to enter a race to include the Norwegian scorer for Borussia Dortmund Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian star’s price is estimated at 100 million euros, which makes him outside Bayern’s usual accounts of snatching talent from his domestic rivals. Kan said: Unfortunately, but those talking about this transfer have not yet understood the financial situation, the transfer deal estimated at more than 100 million euros can not be thought of at all at the present time for Bayern, who crowned at the end of the week his ninth title in a row in the domestic league.

Kahn believed that Bayern currently has an exceptional goalscorer in the person of Polish Robert Lewandowski, who has two matches left to score a goal to equal the record number of goals in one season, and was registered in the name of “defender” of the former Bavarian club Gerd Muller (40 goals) since the 1971-1972 season.

And Kan said Lewandowski could maintain his level for several years to come, which is an additional reason why we should not think about Haaland. Haaland arrived in Dortmund from Salzburg, Austria, in January 2020 for 20 million euros, but his value in the transfer market has become much greater, as a result of the impressive level he offers in the German League and the Champions League. Despite the Dortmund administration’s insistence that Haaland will remain with the team next season, there are big clubs seeking to sign him, most notably Real Madrid, which is ready to go far in its bid to include the player who scored 20 goals in 16 matches in the Champions League, including 10 of this. The season, which made him the top scorer, despite his team’s exit from the quarter-finals.

The numbers show the size of the historic achievement of the 20-year-old in the Champions League, as the Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, the historical top scorer of the competition (134 goals), needed 56 games to reach the twentieth goal, while the Argentine star Lionel Messi needed forty games.