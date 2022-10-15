VBefore the expected re-election of Herbert Hainer as President of FC Bayern Munich, the issue of Qatar was once again the subject of heated debate at the annual general meeting of the record German soccer champions. In his half-hour speech, CEO Oliver Kahn postponed a decision on the partnership with the airline Qatar Airways into the new year before the first contributions from the members.

The lucrative sponsorship contract expires next summer. “We will continue to discuss the issue intensively after the World Cup and find a solution for FC Bayern,” announced Kahn on Saturday evening in the Audi Dome.

Hainer apologizes

“Some fans – and I respect that – are very critical of our cooperation with our partner Qatar Airlines,” said the 53-year-old. That’s why we exchanged ideas intensively. Kahn also justified the partnership. “There has been progress in Qatar on labor rights and human rights.”

Nobody said that Qatar is a country “where European standards are met. But if you want to change and initiate something, you have to meet people, talk to them and exchange ideas instead of excluding them,” argued Kahn. Club president Hainer had apologized to the 1,501 members present at the beginning of the meeting for “mistakes” in dealing with the Qatar problem at last year’s escalated club convention.



Herbert Hainer (right) sits next to Oliver Kahn on the podium at the Bavarian annual general meeting.

:



Image: dpa



As in the previous year, Qatar critic Michael Ott complained about the attitude of the club’s management in dealing with the emirate and addressed the direct question to Hainer’s executive committee as to whether the contract with Qatar’s airline would be extended. “I can’t answer this question with a yes or no today,” said Hainer evasively. Under no circumstances will you remain silent about grievances.







Coach Julian Nagelsmann and professionals Thomas Müller, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka and Kingsley Coman had already left the Audi Dome on the eve of the important top Bundesliga game (7.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on DAZN) against second-placed SC Freiburg. when Hainer stood for re-election for the first time in the presence of his predecessor and Honorary President Uli Hoeneß, who was sitting in the front row listening. The 68-year-old was the only candidate. “My heart is beating red!” Hainer called out to the members.



Thomas Müller (right) clearly enjoys the annual general meeting.

:



Image: dpa



Kahn also commented in detail on the sporting goals this season. He called on the Munich pros to develop “this greed” again in the Bundesliga in order to “become champions again this season. The eleven is our clear goal,” said Kahn on the current series of titles. In his diary, however, he also “marked red” the Champions League final and the DFB Cup final after last season’s failures.







Despite repeated losses in the course of the corona pandemic, the Bundesliga croesus was able to show black numbers again for the past championship season. The turnover of the entire group was 665.7 million euros, the surplus after taxes was 12.7 million euros.

“That’s a strong result,” said Chief Financial Officer Jan-Christian Dreesen (55). Oliver Kahn’s deputy, who will leave in summer 2023, was celebrated by the members with ovations for his work. With “wet eyes” Dreesen left the lectern.