Munich (dpa)

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn revealed today, Wednesday, that Bayern’s top priority in the near term is to renew the contracts of stars Robert Lewandowski, Manuel Neuer and Thomas Muller.

“If it’s Manuel Neuer, Robert Lewandowski or Thomas Muller, they are all of the greats of the club, they are all partners in the success that has been achieved over the past decade, as well as the success that we are achieving now,” said Oliver Kahn in a video interview. He added, “It is clear that we will have discussions with all these players, also in order to discuss their ideas and requirements.”

“Of course, this is at the top of our agenda in the coming period,” he added.

And Oliver Kahn, who represents a legend in goalkeeping, expressed his support and support for the continuation of Manuel Neuer, 35, in his career as a goalkeeper until his forties.

It was reported that Neuer, whose current contract runs until 2023, may extend his contract with Bayern for another two years.

Oliver Kahn added that Polish striker Robert Lewandowski represents a “phenomenon” as his goals are “insurance” for Bayern Munich.

Oliver Kahn, who took over from Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in January last year, declined to speculate on the prospects of Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland replacing Lewandowski.

Oliver Kahn also revealed that German defender Niklas Zule is the only player to leave the team, at the end of the current season, after renewal negotiations with him failed.

Oliver Kahn added that negotiations with Schulle took place for a long time, and explained: “We made him an offer, but he did not accept this offer.”

The central defender, Zule, (26 years), joined Bayern Munich from Hoffenheim for 20 million euros (6 million dollars), and he can leave the club for free at the end of his contract.

Bayern Munich has long been looking for alternative solutions in the center of defense, although Oliver Kahn indicated that Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard, winners with the French national team, could move to play in this position.

“There are a lot of possibilities, but it is very clear that Bayern should always be busy with the players if any player leaves us,” said Oliver Kahn.

Bayern Munich has been linked with the English duo of Chelsea, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, and both of them will be free players at the end of the season.