Oliver Giroud equaled Thierry Henry’s scoring record for France

On the afternoon of this Tuesday, Oliver Giroud, with his double against Australia, equaled Thierry Henry as the top scorer in the history of the French team with 51 goals. The Milan striker is at the level of historical figures in the ranking such as Antoine Griezmann, with 42 goals, and Michel Platini, who scored 41.

What is most striking is that the ‘nine’ of the European team can break the record in this World Cup.

At 36 years old, Giroud scored in the 26th minute the two for one after pushing the pass from Adrien Rabiot, who scored the first goal for France. Later, in minute 71, he closed the score when finishing off a cross from Mbappé with a header from the left wing.

It is worth mentioning that the striker has 115 international matches since he made his debut in 2011 in a friendly against the United States. In the World Cup in Brazil in 2014, also put his name when scoring against Switzerland. In Russia he was also a fundamental part of winning the title, despite not scoring.

Similarly, Giroud, 36, became the oldest French goalscorer to score in a World Cup. He surpassed the mark of Zinedine Zidane, who had scored a penalty in the 2006 final against Italy at age 34. That game is remembered for the headbutt given to Materazzi.

