Oliver Bearman is the young emerging talent of Formula 1which debuted in Saudi Arabia behind the wheel of Ferrarireplacing Carlos Sainz, who had to withdraw from the Jeddah race due to a health problem related to appendicitis. The Englishman, born in 2005 and pilot of the Ferrari Driver Academyin his first race he obtained the seventh place fighting on the track with champions of the caliber of Lewis Hamilton.

Oliver Bearman, who is the Ferrari driver in F1

Oliver James Bearman was born in Chelmsford, United Kingdom on 8 May 2005. He is a very promising rider who made his debut in Formula 1 World Championship in Saudi Arabia. As he prepared to face the Formula 2 race in Jeddah, starting from pole position, he was selected by the Ferrari team principal to replace at the last minute Carlos Sainz driving the Ferrari, given that the Spanish driver was hospitalized and operated on his appendix in Jeddah hospital.

Oliver Bearman made his F1 debut in the Saudi Arabian GP

In his young career he has already won in 2021 The Italian and German Formula 4 championship, becoming the first driver ever to win both championships in the same season. In 2022 he was selected by Ferrari Driver Academy.

Oliver Bearman replaced Carlos Sainz at the wheel of Ferrari in Jeddah

In the 2023 Formula 1 season he took part in two free practices with the Haas F1 Teamwhile his racing debut has arrived at the wheel of Ferrari. With his 18 years and 305 daysEnglish has become the youngest debutant in a Prancing Horse single-seater.

Bearman, when he started running

Bearman started running in karting at a competitive level in 2013, then moving into national competitions. In 2017 he won the Kartmasters British Grand Prix and in 2019 he triumphed in the European series IAMErepeating the following year in the International IAME.

In 2020 he began his single-seater career in ADAC Formula 4 Championship with the US Racing team, getting his first victory at the Hockenheimring. In 2021 he signed up full-time in the Formula 4 championships with the team Van Amersfoort Racingwinning the title in both the Italian and German series.

2021

In 2021 he also participated in the competitions of Formula 3 BRDC with the Fortec Motorsports team and the Formula Regional Asia with the Mumbai Falcons team. In November 2021 he was selected for the Scouting World Finals of the Ferrari Driver Academy and was later announced as the newest member of the Academy.

Bearman in action in the ADAC Formula 4 Championship in 2021

In 2023 he took part in two Formula 1 free practice with the Haas F1 Team and carried out tests with Ferrari to obtain the Superlicense. In 2024 he took pole in Jeddah in Formula 2 before moving to Formula 1, replacing Carlos Sainz Jr. with Scuderia Ferrari.

Bearman in Formula 2 in the 2024 championship

Oliver Bearman first race in Formula 1 with Ferrari

Oliver Bearman's first Formula 1 race in Saudi Arabia with Ferrari it was exciting and full of interesting moments. The Chelmsford pilot left eleventh on the grid with Soft tires, maintaining the position and putting pressure on Yuki Tsunoda for tenth place.

Oliver Bearman in action in the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP on Ferrari

Like his teammate, Bearman changed tires at the end of lap seven under the Safety Car and from there began a crescendo run. He surpassed Tsunoda and Guanyu Zhou, later dueling with Nico Hulkenberg and managing to pass on the second attempt.

Maintaining a constant and fast pace, he resisted the attacks of Norris And Hamiltonremained on track after the initial Safety Car.

Oliver Bearman finished the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP in 7th place

Despite the pressure from more experienced pilots, Bearman he remained focused and finished in seventh place, earning six important points for his team. His exceptional performance was underlined by the title of Driver of the Dayobtained with 48% of the votes of fans and enthusiasts.

Oliver Bearman, career, races and victories

YEAR CAT. TEAM COMPETITIONS VITT. POLE POS. 2020 Formula 4 ADAC U.S. Racing 21 1 0 7th Italian Formula 4 8 1 0 10th 2021 Formula 4 ADAC Van Amersfoort Racing 18 6 5 1st Italian Formula 4 21 11 8 1st Formula 3 BRDC Fortec Motorsports 9 1 2 14th 2022 Formula Regional Asia Mumbai Falcons 6 0 0 15th Formula 3 Prema Racing 18 1 0 3rd 2023 Formula 2 Prema Racing 25 4 3 6th 2024 Formula 2 Prema Racing 2 0 1 Formula 1 Ferrari 1 0 0 Oliver Bearman career and victories

