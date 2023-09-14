EIt’s Wednesday morning, just after eleven, and Mike Perutelli has just scored 193 points while bowling in the senior league. “It went great,” he says. In front of him is a white plastic cup with beer, his teammates’ skittles clinking in the background. Not all, but many are veterans like him. When the bowling center in Farmville opened at ten, most people were already at the door.

Sofia Dreisbach North American political correspondent based in Washington.

Of course he also noticed the excitement surrounding the small town’s youngest star, Oliver Anthony. “Most people agree with his song one hundred percent,” says the seventy-five-year-old. At least those he knows. Anthony released a song in August that immediately went viral. Millions of Americans celebrate it as the new anthem of the working class. “It’s a damn shame what the world has become, for people like me and people like you,” sings the country musician. It’s about hopelessness, working until you drop, money that’s no longer worth anything, and rich people who want to control everything. Perutelli says: “The song speaks from the soul of people who are told how they should live.” This also applies to him.

A month ago, hardly anyone knew Oliver Anthony, the man with fiery red hair and a full beard. Then “The Rich Men North of Richmond” spread across the country. Richmond is the capital of Virginia, north of which is Washington DC, just a three-hour drive from Farmville. Within just a few days, Anthony was at number one on the Billboard charts, displacing global stars like Taylor Swift. Two weeks after its release, the song was played during the Republican presidential candidates’ first televised debate. It has now been viewed almost 60 million times on YouTube. It was a picture-perfect rise, which was reinforced by the heavy advertising of Republican politicians and right-wing conservative media.



Navy veteran Mike Perutelli of Farmville

:



Image: Sofia Dreisbach



Thousands came to the 31-year-old Anthony’s first appearance. He stood on a small stage at a market in North Carolina, in a sweaty T-shirt, with a guitar and a Bible. He read Psalm 37:12: “The wicked threatens the righteous and gnashes his teeth against him. But the Lord laughs at him; for he sees that his day is coming.” Then Anthony began his song, for which he was ecstatically applauded.







His message is: I am one of you. In his music videos, the singer usually stands in the forest, with his three dogs and a discarded pickup truck behind him. According to his own statement, he rejected a music contract worth millions. He doesn’t have an agency, he says, just a good friend who supports him. That’s exactly what his fans want. “This guy is changing the world wearing the same $10 Walmart shirts as me,” one man wrote on Instagram. Plus the hashtag #reallife, real life. In real life, Oliver Anthony’s name is Christopher Anthony Lunsford. The stage name is a homage to his grandfather and to the Appalachian Mountains, the mountain range in which his grandfather grew up in the 1930s. “Dirty floors, seven children, hard times,” Anthony once wrote.