Initially the doctors had ruled out fractures but further checks precluded his presence on the track next weekend. So there are four injured riders who will not race at Termas de Rio Hondo

Overwhelmed by Marc Marquez at the start of the Portuguese Grand Prix, Miguel Oliveira – like the Honda Spaniard who underwent surgery for a broken right hand – will be forced to miss the second race of the season, scheduled for the weekend in Argentina, on the of Termas de Rio Hondo. The first tests had ruled out fractures to his right hip but the CryptoData Rnf team let it be known that the tests the Portuguese underwent today revealed further problems that will prevent him from getting back on track in time for the next GP. Oliveira he will try to recover for the appointment that will take place two weeks later in Austin. See also Novak Djokovic: Will he be able to play the other 'Grand Slams'? This is the landscape

The number of riders who will miss the Argentine GP together with Oliveira therefore rises to 4: Marc Marquez, Pol Espargaro and Enea Bastianini. Three of these are factory riders, while Oliveira is a semi-official, a big loss for the circus and a pity for the young Portuguese who immediately appeared fit on his Aprilia, not surprisingly at the time of the accident he was behind Bagnaia and therefore fighting for the first position. Also Jorge Martin he was hit by Marquez during the long run at turn three but the young Spaniard, despite suffering a contusion to his thigh and a broken toe on his right foot, finished the race and will race in Argentina.

Own Martin was one of the toughest towards Marquez stating: “I have a fractured finger, my ankle hurts too. Measures are needed, I hope they will do something because he is always the one who does these things and even with me it is by no means the first time he does these things. I still lapped in 1’38” with crooked handlebars without that crash from Marquez I could have made the podium and stay with Pecco”. See also Dovizioso, from the 2004 title to the duels with Rossi and Marquez: the 10 most beautiful races