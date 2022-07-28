The Minister of Labor and Social Security, José Carlos Oliveira, said this Thursday, 28, that the 1,334,791 jobs created from January to June are close to the target of 1.5 million jobs presented in January by the government.

According to Oliveira, the tendency is for more jobs to be created in the second half of the year.

“In the second semester, the economy heats up and we should generate more jobs,” he said.

