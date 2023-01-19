For three years now Miguel Oliveira he manages to close a MotoGP season with at least one victory, adding up the discrete figure of 5 total successes, despite having been riding a decidedly fluctuating KTM. In the last championship, the Portuguese had to choose whether to continue with the Austrian brand – with the ‘relegation’ to GasGas Tech3 – or try a new adventure in the premier class. At 28, Oliveira chose to surrender to the court of theAprilia, accepting the offer of the RNF team of Razlan Razali and Massimo Rivola, which guaranteed him a bike equal to that of the official riders Aleix Espargarò and Maverick Vinales. Many are curious to observe the Portuguese’s adaptation to the Italian bike and several were struck by the immediate feeling with the RS-GP, so much so that ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia indicated him as a possible outsider for the title.

Oliveira spoke to the Portuguese channel in recent days Aerial 1explaining the dynamics that led him to Noale: “I wouldn’t say that KTM misbehaved with me, we just had different ways of thinking. When they then looked for a different rider than me, of course we walked away. The door stayed open, because they really wanted me to stay and rode for the GasGas, which is a red-tinted KTM“. And he continued: “Their idea was to recover the GasGas brand and a pair of riders made up of a Spaniard and a Portuguese, but I didn’t like the idea very much. I realized that I needed a change. There are trains that pass only once in a lifetime and we must take advantage of these opportunities. KTM would have guaranteed me another 4 years, but that wasn’t what I wanted. I needed new opportunities and to feel the possibility of becoming world champion, which I think will happen soon“, concluded Oliveira.