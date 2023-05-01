Chaos ahead

One of the crucial episodes of yesterday’s race in Jerez, for the MotoGP, was the turn 2 crash involving – on the occasion of the first departure – Fabio Quartararo and Miguel Oliveira. It is legitimate to think as one wishes regarding the penalty inflicted on the French rider for having caused the contact – all the riders, including Oliveira himself, criticized the penalty – but the only certainty is the total innocence of the unfortunate bearer of the RNF Racing team.

Bad luck Oliveira

And yet, exactly as had happened on the occasion of the first GP of the season, in ‘his’ Portimao Oliveira was the one who lost the most, from a physical point of viewin the incident that resulted in the red flag. In Portugal it was Marc Marquez who rammed him right in, causing a contusion to his right leg enough to miss the GP of Argentina. This time, the blow caused by the fall triggered by Fabio Quartararo affected the left shoulder by Oliveira.

After the team of the medical center at the Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto, that took care of Miguel immediately detected a dislocated left shoulder and put it back in place, further examinations at the hospital of Jerez de la Frontera later on Sunday showed that the damage pic.twitter.com/yiOfASceYf — RNF MotoGP Team (@rnfracingteam) May 1, 2023

Bigger trouble than expected

Initially, the response from the medical center had been quite benevolent with Oliveira, who however hadn’t been given the go-ahead to take part in the second start of the day. One was immediately detected left shoulder dislocation, put back in place in a short time. Subsequent tests, however, unfortunately certified other problems for the Aprilia #88. As communicated by his team, in fact, Oliveira also made up for one small but painful fracture in the humerus of the left shoulder.

The RNF Racing press release

“After the team at the Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto medical center who took care of Miguel immediately detected a dislocated left shoulder and put it back in place, further tests at the Jerez de la Frontera hospital – carried out later on Sunday – showed the damage was greater than expected and revealed a small fracture to the humerus of the left shoulder. Miguel will undergo further checks during the week”, reads the press release. At this point, the Portuguese’s participation in the Le Mans race in mid-May appears in the balance.