In the midst of the rumors that Yamaha’s interest in Miguel Oliveira is assured, Motorsport.com spoke to the Portuguese this Thursday in Jerez to ask him about his contractual situation with KTM, with whom he has been racing since 2015 in Moto3 until he landed in MotoGP in 2019.

“My situation is that the contract with KTM expires at the end of this year and we will have this month and a half of May and June to negotiate with them,” explained the Portuguese. On the possible existence of a deadline for making a decision one way or the other, Oliveira insists that the deadline is the period of May and June.

At the moment, Oliveira does not have an offer from KTM, but he is calm about his near future: “I see my future very well and I am very calm. My father, who is my manager, takes care of a bit of everything so that I can feel comfortable and can give my best on the bike. I’m not worried, because I know my future is on the MotoGP starting grid ”.